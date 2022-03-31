Schoonveld, Davidson win 2022 Jostens Trophy

SALEM -The two-year hiatus in bestowing one of the most prestigious Division III basketball honors came to a close with the recent announcement of the two winners of the 2022 Jostens Trophy.

Kenedy Schoonveld from recently crowned national champion Hope College is the recipient of the women's honor, while Jack Davidson from national semifinalist Wabash College garnered the men's trophy.

The Jostens Trophy honors are national awards created by the Rotary Club of Salem and sponsored by Jostens, Inc., to recognize the most outstanding men's and women's Division III basketball players of the year.

The awards focus on three major criteria: basketball ability, academic prowess, and service to one's surrounding communities.

The Jostens Trophy models the Rotary International motto of "Service Above Self" by recognizing those who truly fit the ideal of a well-rounded Division III student-athlete.

The 2022 season marks the 24th time the Jostens Trophy honors have been awarded.

In addition to the Trophy, the Wooldridge Scholarship, a $1,000 donation, will be presented in the names of the winners to their institutions.

The scholarship is named after Dan Wooldridge, a Salem Rotarian and the retired commissioner that founded the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), for his long-time dedication to Division III athletics.

The winners were chosen by a 27-person national selection committee composed of men and women from across the country.

The committee features current and former athletic administrators and head coaches, past Jostens Trophy recipients, and select members of the Division III media.

The members of the national selection committee cast their votes based on three criteria: basketball ability, academic prowess, and community service.