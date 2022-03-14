Scoring spree puts the sting in Hornets

FERRUM - A 13-goal scoring spree by Shenandoah University Saturday enabled the Hornets to claim their first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's lacrosse triumph of the 2022 campaign - a 15-1 victory over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (2-4, 0-2 ODAC) netted their lone goal with 5:44 remaining when Justin Carroll found the back of the net courtesy of an assist from Drew Fedorich.

The Hornets (5-2, 1-0 ODAC) responded by tallying two more goals before the match's conclusion.

Ferrum's loss is its second straight and its 10th in a row in conference play.

To date, the Panthers have scored only two goals in league play - one Saturday and one at the expense of reigning conference champion University of Lynchburg in their season opener.

Shenandoah led 5-0 after the first quarter and matched that total in the second stanza to push the spread to 10-0 at intermission.

The Hornets tallied the lone goal of the third period, then they outscored the Panthers, 4-1, in the final frame.

Shenandoah outshot Ferrum, 62-17, claimed possession of 40 ground balls to 21 for Ferrum, won 14 of the match's 20 face offs and was 14 of 18 in clears as opposed to Ferrum's 16 of 24 clip.

There were four man-up scoring chances in the match, but neither team was able to convert: Shenandoah was 0 of 3, Ferrum was 0 of 1.

Zachary Heiderman scored four goals and passed out three assists to pace the Hornets, while Tyler Held netted four goals and Chris Baker totaled two goals and three assists.

Goalkeeper Mark Isabelle (5-2) saw 30 minutes of action and collected two saves.

Ferrum goalkeeper Brody Johnson (2-4) played the entire match (60 minutes) and registered 19 saves.

Ferrum's next match is Saturday against ODAC foe Bridgewater College.

Match time at Adams Stadium is 7 p.m.

NOTES: Held, a junior, is a former Franklin County prep performer. In seven matches, he has scored 15 goals and distributed nine assists for 24 points, which ranks him second in scoring.