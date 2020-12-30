Scott gets a second chance at being a first-year head coach

In doubles, she finished with winning records each year at No. 1 with multiple partners each year: 2017 (8-6), 2018 (8-6) and 2019 (9-8); her overall mark was 25-20.

Scott’s 47 overall career wins rank among the program’s best.

Franklin County was a Piedmont District rival of Bassett’s during Scott’s prep career. The Eagles and the Bengals played a preseason match just prior to the cancellation of the 2020 campaign.

So what about 2021, her rookie full season at the helm?

“I am looking forward to having a ‘full’ season with my girls,’’ Scott told the Martinsville Bulletin when she was asked about the prospects for the new year.

“Last year was my first-year coaching and some of my girls’ first year playing, and it was a little disappointing not being able to have a season.

“However, we are hopeful for a good (season) this year. The girls have been putting in work outside of school this year, working out and picking up games to prepare for the season and I can’t wait to see what we can do together,’’ Scott said.

Also, Magna Vista’s coaching staff includes former Ferrum baseball player Sam Suite, the Warriors’ head baseball coach. He too prepped at Bassett.