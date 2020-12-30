Scott gets a second chance at being a first-year head coach

Morgan Scott is getting a second take at starting her career as a high school girls tennis coach.
The do over is not her fault. Blame it on the pandemic.
Scott, a former three-year standout at Ferrum College, was set to debut as the head coach at Class 3 Magna Vista of the Piedmont District last spring until the pandemic whitewashed the spring prep sports season and forced the fall campaign to be moved to 2021 in an abbreviated format.
Scott parlayed a successful prep career at Class 3 Bassett, Magna Vista’s Henry County rival and chief Piedmont District antagonist, into a three-year run at Ferrum (2017-2019) where she was the Panthers’ No. 1 singles and doubles performer.
Also, Scott was joined at Ferrum by her younger sister, Mallory, for one year (2019).
Scott earned all-conference accolades in the USA South Athletic Conference in 2018, the Panthers’ last year in the league, and helped guide the program through its maiden voyage in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Ferrum was 24-27 during Scott’s collegiate tenure; in 2018, the Panthers were 10-8 and in 2019 they were one win shy of a .500 mark.
Scott achieved winning records at No. 1 singles in 2018 (10-7) and 2019 (8-6) and was 23-22 overall.
In doubles, she finished with winning records each year at No. 1 with multiple partners each year: 2017 (8-6), 2018 (8-6) and 2019 (9-8); her overall mark was 25-20.
Scott’s 47 overall career wins rank among the program’s best.
Franklin County was a Piedmont District rival of Bassett’s during Scott’s prep career. The Eagles and the Bengals played a preseason match just prior to the cancellation of the 2020 campaign.
So what about 2021, her rookie full season at the helm?
“I am looking forward to having a ‘full’ season with my girls,’’ Scott told the Martinsville Bulletin when she was asked about the prospects for the new year.
“Last year was my first-year coaching and some of my girls’ first year playing, and it was a little disappointing not being able to have a season.
“However, we are hopeful for a good (season) this year. The girls have been putting in work outside of school this year, working out and picking up games to prepare for the season and I can’t wait to see what we can do together,’’ Scott said.
Also, Magna Vista’s coaching staff includes former Ferrum baseball player Sam Suite, the Warriors’ head baseball coach. He too prepped at Bassett.
ODAC in preseason rankings
Shenandoah University (10-2 in 2020) and Randolph-Macon College (15-1 in 2020) are ranked in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division III 2021 preseason top 40.
The Hornets are 35th; the Yellow Jackets are 38th.
Randolph-Macon, one of three teams to represent the ODAC in the College World Series (Hampden-Sydney College and Roanoke College are the other two). was ranked second nationally at the end of the abbreviated 2020 campaign.
The University of Lynchburg is listed among others receiving votes.
Also, Christopher Newport University (10-4) represents the commonwealth at No. 33 and Marymount University is among others receiving votes.
Piedmont (Ga.) College (10-7) represents the USA South Athletic Conference at No. 39 and Methodist (N.C.) University is among others receiving votes.
Cal Lutheran (16-1) is the No. 1 ranked squad.
Completing the top five are Chapman (12-3), Webster (8-5), Kean (8-2) and Southern Maine (0-1).
More rankings
Coastal Carolina University, steered by former Franklin County and Ferrum standout Gary Gilmore, is ranked No. 23 in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division I preseason poll for 2021.
The Chanticleers, who compete in the Sun Belt Conference, were 11-5 at the time when the 2020 season was canceled.
Coastal Carolina returns 25 players from that squad.
The Chanticleers are ranked ahead of Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) clubs Clemson (No. 25), Florida State (No. 28), Georgia Tech (No. 34), Duke (No. 36) and Notre Dame (No. 47) and behind Miami (No. 6), Louisville (No. 11), North Carolina State (No. 13) and Virginia (No. 14) in the top 50.
Also ranked ahead of the Chanticleers are East Carolina (No. 16) and South Carolina (No. 21).
Florida (16-1) is the top-ranked squad. Vanderbilt (13-5), UCLA (13-2), Texas tech (16-3) and Mississippi (16-1) complete the top five.
More Gilmore
The last thing Gilmore and Coastal Carolina did for the Big South Conference was win the league’s first—and to date only- team national championship in 2016 with a one-run, 4-3 victory over Arizona in the final game of the College World Series.
The triumph was Coastal Carolina’s 55th that season and the 1,100th of Gilmore’s career.
Gilmore, who was diagnosed with cancer a week before the start of the 2020 campaign, has been chosen the head coach of the Big South’s All Decade Team for the 2010s and 13 of his players during the club’s seven seasons of the decade are cited too.
In 31 seasons as a head coach, Gilmore is 1,227-609-4. He ranks sixth among active Division I coaches in wins and 25th overall.
Gilmore (974-407-1) needs 26 wins to reach 1,000 at Coastal Carolina, his alma mater.
Familiar names
Former Franklin County basketball player Isiah Gill is in his second season as an assistant men’s coach at Bluefield (W.Va.) State College.
Bluefield (0-1) opened its 2020-21 season in late November with a 19-point, 111-92 loss to Lincoln (Tenn.) University.
A game against North Carolina Central, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed.
Bluefield is scheduled to resume its campaign Saturday, Jan 9 at Belmont Abbey.
Gill transferred from FCHS to High Point (N.C.) Christian Academy and scored 566 points in two seasons.
Gill began his college career at Danville Community College and after two years, he transferred to Bluefield (Va.) College.
Former Ferrum standout Tara Toland-Tatum (2002-2005) has been named the new head women’s basketball coach at Allen (S.C.) University.
Prior to her appointment, Toland-Tatum served as the head women’s basketball coach at Piedmont International University, now known as Carolina University in Winston-Salem.
Ferrum scrimmaged Carolina University in October 2019 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Allen University became a provisional NCAA Division II member in July. The school has rejoined the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)
While at Ferrum, Toland-Tatum earned All-America accolades in voting by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, led NCAA Division II in assists in 2005, was chosen USA South Player of the Year in 2005 and also garnered first-team All-State laurels in voting by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Toland-Tatum averaged 18.7 points, 7.9 assists and 3.7 steals at the time of her selection as the conference’s Player of the Year.
In 2014, Toland-Tatum was named to the USA South’s 50th Anniversary Women’s Basketball team. The Panthers were 11-3 in the USA South, 14-11 overall, and Toland-Tatum ranked first in the league in scoring, assists and steals.
Toland-Tatum tallied 1,501 career points and owns program standards for season (205) and career (586) assists.