Sears is chosen ODAC Pitcher of the Week

FOREST - Ferrum College junior righthander Lyndsey Sears has been selected Pitcher of the Week in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

At 4-0 in league play, the Panthers are in first place in the ODAC standings.

Sears, who hails from Forest City, N.C., tossed a complete-game victory in the first game of a doubleheader sweep of reigning Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan University, ranked No. 3 nationally.

Sears struck out two, then she worked in relief in the second game, pitching the final two innings to earn her second victory of the doubleheader Saturday at American National Bank Field.

Sunday, Sears (9-3) threw a complete-game, one-hitter as the Panthers bested ODAC foe Shenandoah in the first game of a doubleheader sweep at American National Bank Field. In that game, she struck out four.

During the week, Sears made four appearances inside the pitching circle, working 23 innings and striking out 21.

Sears is a first-time recipient of the weekly award.​

She is a Virginia College Division Softball All-State second team pick in 2020, as chosen by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).