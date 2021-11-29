Franklin County's boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball teams open their 2021-2022 seasons Wednesday with non-district games against Halifax County, a Class 4 opponent that competes in the Piedmont District. The boys junior varsity and varsity clubs host the Comets in a doubleheader at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the girls junior varsity and varsity squads travel to South Boston for a twin bill with the same tip off times. The Eagles and the Comets are long-time rivals having faced off as non-league foes and past rivals in the Western Valley and Piedmont districts. Both FCHS teams played two preseason games: the boys faced Salem and Brookville; the girls squared off against Martinsville and Heritage.
SEASON OPENERS ARE WEDNESDAY
