 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SEASON OPENERS ARE WEDNESDAY
0 comments

SEASON OPENERS ARE WEDNESDAY

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Franklin County's boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball teams open their 2021-2022 seasons Wednesday with non-district games against Halifax County, a Class 4 opponent that competes in the Piedmont District. The boys junior varsity and varsity clubs host the Comets in a doubleheader at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the girls junior varsity and varsity squads travel to South Boston for a twin bill with the same tip off times. The Eagles and the Comets are long-time rivals having faced off as non-league foes and past rivals in the Western Valley and Piedmont districts. Both FCHS teams played two preseason games: the boys faced Salem and Brookville; the girls squared off against Martinsville and Heritage.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

8-POINTER
Sports News

8-POINTER

  • Updated

Josh Boyd of Ferrum poses with his son, Joshua Boyd Jr., and the 8-point buck he recently harvested.

A VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES
Sports News

A VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES

  • Updated

With a group of players by his side, Ferrum College offensive coordinator Luke Summers watches the action unfold during the second half of the…

BFMS WINS ON THE MAT
Sports News

BFMS WINS ON THE MAT

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's  Colton McGuire works his way out of a predicament on the mat during Tuesday's Roanoke Valley Middle School …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics