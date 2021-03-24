Second and fourth-quarter scoring guides Panthers

FERRUM—Propelled by its scoring in the second and fourth quarters, Ferrum College’s men’s lacrosse team won for the first time in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play this season—19-6 over Randolph College Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) netted six goals each in the match’s middle stanza en route to their 13-goal triumph over the WildCats (0-6, 0-3 ODAC).

Ferrum’s victory is its second in ODAC play, its first since a 15-9 triumph over Randolph at Adams Stadium during the 2019 campaign—its first in the conference.

Ferrum led 3-1 after the first frame and outscored the visitors 6-2 in the second stanza to produce a 9-3 advantage at intermission.

The Panthers won the third period 4-2 to make the count 13-5 and secured the victory with a 6-1 scoring surge in the final, 15-minute quarter.

Malachi Maxwell, Derek Farwell and Jack Sheehan accounted for Ferrum’s first-quarter scoring.

In the second period, Drew Fedorich found the back of the net three times and in the third quarter former Franklin County prep standout Thomas Jackson, a sophomore, placed his name in Ferrum’s scoring column.