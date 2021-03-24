Second and fourth-quarter scoring guides Panthers

FERRUM—Propelled by its scoring in the second and fourth quarters, Ferrum College’s men’s lacrosse team won for the first time in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play this season—19-6 over Randolph College Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Panthers (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) netted six goals each in the match’s middle stanza en route to their 13-goal triumph over the WildCats (0-6, 0-3 ODAC).
Ferrum’s victory is its second in ODAC play, its first since a 15-9 triumph over Randolph at Adams Stadium during the 2019 campaign—its first in the conference.
Ferrum led 3-1 after the first frame and outscored the visitors 6-2 in the second stanza to produce a 9-3 advantage at intermission.
The Panthers won the third period 4-2 to make the count 13-5 and secured the victory with a 6-1 scoring surge in the final, 15-minute quarter.
Malachi Maxwell, Derek Farwell and Jack Sheehan accounted for Ferrum’s first-quarter scoring.
In the second period, Drew Fedorich found the back of the net three times and in the third quarter former Franklin County prep standout Thomas Jackson, a sophomore, placed his name in Ferrum’s scoring column.
Fedorich netted his match-best fifth goal with 2:09 left in the match.
Sheehan finished with four goals and three assists, Farwell netted four goals and distributed three assists and Maxwell tallied one goal and passed out a match-best five assists.
For Randolph, Jack Dolan scored three goals and Sean Landis registered two goals.
The Panthers outshot the WildCats, 48-29, and held advantages in ground balls (38-21), clears (19 of 21 to Randolph’s 13 of 17) and man-up scoring (2 of 5 to Randolph’s 1 of 4).
Each team won 13 face offs.
Randolph committed 19 turnovers to 17 by Ferrum.
WildCats netminder William Doyle (0-6) made 14 saves in 60 minutes of action.
Panthers goalkeeper Patrick Martinek (3-4) collected 11 saves in 60 minutes of work.
Ferrum returns to action today against ODAC foe Roanoke College.
Match time is 5 p.m. in Salem.
Panthers pound Vixens, 17-4, on Senior DayFERRUM—Ferrum College netted 12 goals in the first half Saturday en route to a 17-4 women’s lacrosse triumph over Sweet Briar College at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Panthers honored seniors De’Asia Darrington, Kaitlyn Harley, Camille Mangum and student assistant Taz Rogers in a pre-match ceremony.
Harley, who tallied a match-best four goals, scored two of the Panthers’ first four goals, while Megan Allen and Erin Reynolds also scored to produce a 4-0 edge
The Panthers held leads of 8-2 and 12-3 in the first half.
In the second half, consecutive goals by Natalie Hughes, Reynolds, Reagan Aldridge and Victoria Tyler pushed the spread to 16-3.
Bianca Cellitto finished the scoring for Ferrum (5-3) with 1:15 left.
Reynolds (3), Hughes (3), Cellitto (2) and Tyler (2) also scored multiple goals.
Reynolds passed out three assists.
Kaylah Bailey netted two goals for the Vixens (1-6), while teammate Jess Roberts distributed three assists.
Ferrum outshot Sweet Briar, 35-7, and claimed possession of 22 ground balls to 15 for the visitors.
The Panthers won 20 of the match’s 22 draw controls, and were 2 of 6 on free-position shots as opposed to the Vixens’ 1 of 2 clip.
Sweet Briar committed 28 turnovers to Ferrum’s 23.
Sweet Briar goalkeeper Kat Navarro (1-6) totaled 13 saves in 60 minutes of action.
Ferrum employed two netminders, one in each half.