Second-half play propels Panthers to postseason win

FERRUM—Ferrum College torched the nets for 43 second-half points Saturday in a 19-point, 73-60 victory over Shenandoah University in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball tournament Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
With the win, the No. 2 seed Panthers (7-5) advance to the tournament’s semifinals for the first time. They join No. 1 seed Roanoke College, No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg and No. 5 seed Randolph-Macon College, the ODAC’s reigning champion, in the semifinals.
The semifinal winners meet in the championship game Thursday on the home floor of the higher seed.
The last time Ferrum played in the semifinals of a conference tournament was 2014 when the Panthers fell to Huntingdon (Ala.) College in the USA South Athletic Conference tournament in Maryville, Tenn. to complete an 11-16 campaign.
No. 7 Shenandoah (0-8) ends its season with the loss, its 16th in a row dating to last year.
The Hornets have not won since a 103-97 conference triumph over Bridgewater College on January 22, 2020.
Also, Shenandoah is 0-7 in the ODAC tournament.
Ferrum, playing in the tournament for the second year in a row, is 2-1 in the event, having earned both of its wins on its home floor.
Ferrum was returning to the court after a 12-day layoff, a break that began following its 84-83 loss to Virginia Wesleyan University at home in its regular-season finale.
“It wasn’t beautiful basketball by any means, but I figured it would be like that (due to the layoff),’’ Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said.
Sanborn estimated that Ferrum had “eight to 10 practice sessions’’ during its hiatus.
“I knew there would be some rust,’’ Sanborn said.
The Panthers used their second half scoring spree to erase a 32-30 deficit at intermission.
The Hornets led by as many as 10 points, 22-12, in the first half. The Panthers led on only one possession, 30-29, late in the initial stanza, courtesy of a Darius Kemp dunk.
Ferrum tied the count at 40 courtesy of a Nick Helton 3-pointer with 14:58 showing.
Following a drive by Randolph College transfer Bryce Hall (Franklin County/Carlisle), the score was even at 42. Moments later, Hall swished a 3-pointer to put the Panthers in front for good.
Hall’s trey ignited an 11-0 surge by the Panthers. James Smith Jr., who spent the first half in foul trouble, netted six of those points and Carrington Young contributed two.
A three-point play by Smith produced a 56-46 advantage with 7:41 remaining.
Each of the Panthers’ last five field goals were 3-pointers: two by Kajuan Madden-McAfee, one by Helton and two by Hall.
Hall’s final three produced the final score. The 13-point difference was Ferrum’s largest lead.
Hall finished with 14 points.
“Bryce plays so hard. He starts it on defense. His play was great to see,’’ Sanborn said.
“James and Darius got in foul trouble in the first half and we had no rhythm in the second half. When we don’t score, we don’t defend well,’’ Sanborn said. “We have to learn to fight through no matter what happens on offense.
Smith was able to score by driving the ball to rim. He finished with a team-best 15 points.
“James is so strong. He has great balance and is able to finish at the rim,’’ Sanborn said.
Ferrum’s win is its second this season over Shenandoah.
“They’ve got some good individual players. They’ve played quite a few teams in our conference down to the wire. I don’t think they are a bad team at all, they’ve just had some bad luck,’’ Sanborn said.
Andres Frye led the Hornets with 15 points and two other players scored in double figures.
Matthew Anderson grabbed seven rebounds and passed out six assists for Shenandoah, which made 45.6% of its shots (26 of 57) from the field.
Madden-McAfee registered a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds and also distributed five assists.
Young netted three points and pulled down five rebounds.
Ferrum 43.1% of its shots (28 of 65) from the field. Twenty-two of those field goals were produced by an assist.