Second-half play propels Panthers to postseason win

A three-point play by Smith produced a 56-46 advantage with 7:41 remaining.

Each of the Panthers’ last five field goals were 3-pointers: two by Kajuan Madden-McAfee, one by Helton and two by Hall.

Hall’s final three produced the final score. The 13-point difference was Ferrum’s largest lead.

Hall finished with 14 points.

“Bryce plays so hard. He starts it on defense. His play was great to see,’’ Sanborn said.

“James and Darius got in foul trouble in the first half and we had no rhythm in the second half. When we don’t score, we don’t defend well,’’ Sanborn said. “We have to learn to fight through no matter what happens on offense.

Smith was able to score by driving the ball to rim. He finished with a team-best 15 points.

“James is so strong. He has great balance and is able to finish at the rim,’’ Sanborn said.

Ferrum’s win is its second this season over Shenandoah.

“They’ve got some good individual players. They’ve played quite a few teams in our conference down to the wire. I don’t think they are a bad team at all, they’ve just had some bad luck,’’ Sanborn said.