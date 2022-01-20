Second-half play stakes Maroons to victory

SALEM – Paced by a 51-point second half, Roanoke College bested Ferrum College, 84-60, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball contest Tuesday at the Creeger Center.

The Maroons (10-3, 2-3 ODAC) enhanced a two-point, 33-31, advantage at intermission by taking the second stanza by 22 points, 51-29.

The Maroons were ranked 15th nationally by d3hoops.com, but fell out of the top 25 following a loss to ODAC rival Washington and Lee University at home.

Roanoke did receive votes in this week's rankings as did the University of Lynchburg.

Ferrum’s loss overshadowed a game-best scoring performance by James Smith Jr., who came off the bench and netted 27 points.

Smith tallied 14 points in the opening half, 12 of which he registered by swishing four 3-point field goals.

The Panthers (5-8, 0-4 ODAC) led 14-10 early. Smith hit two treys, while Bryce Hall and Anthony Taylor Jr. each hit one during the stretch.

The Maroons were ahead 33-29 when Smith finished the half with a lay-up.

Michael Spraggins’ lay-up sliced Roanoke’s lead to 43-41 with 15:34 showing.

The Maroons responded with a 16-4 run to pull in front by 14 points, 59-45.

The Panthers got within nine points, 59-50, with 8:49 remaining after Hall swished a 3-pointer and Taylor made a lay-up.

Roanoke answered with a 25-10 surge that closed the game.

The Maroons converted 36 of 58 (62.1%) of their shots and limited the Panthers to 34.9% (22 of 63) shooting.

At game’s end, Roanoke held edges in rebounds (39-27), assists (24-10), points off turnovers (11-10), points-in-the paint (50-18) and fast break points (8-6).

The Panthers’ bench outscored the Maroons’ reserves, 36-35.

Roanoke committed 10 turnovers to Ferrum’s seven.

Justin Kuthan came off the bench to led the Maroons in scoring with 22 points.

Also scoring in double figures were Kasey Draper with 16 points, Efosa U-Edosomwan with 15 and Tripp Green with 13.

Draper pulled down eight rebounds and Trent Dawson distributed six assists.

Smith hit five 3-pointers for the game.

Hall tallied all nine of his points on three 3-pointers and Kajuan Madden-McAfee netted nine points.

Taylor grabbed seven rebounds.

Smith and Madden-McAfee each passed out five assists.

Six players scored for the Panthers; 10 players scored for the Maroons.

Saturday, the Panthers host ODAC rival Randolph-Macon College, ranked No. 1 nationally by d3hoops.com . Tip-off is 2 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Yellow Jackets received 19 of 25 first-place votes with undefeated University of Wisconsin-Platteville (16-0) garnering the other six.

TIP-INS: Ferrum entertains ODAC foe Randolph College Thursday at 7 p.m. at Swartz Gym.