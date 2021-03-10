Second-half scoring keys Pfeiffer's eight-goal triumph

FERRUM—Pfeiffer (N.C.) University netted 10 goals after intermission and doubled the count on Ferrum College in a 16-8 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over the Panthers Sunday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Falcons turned a 6-5 edge at halftime into an 11-6 advantage by scoring five goals in the third period. A second, five-goal surge constructed in the final frame produced the eight-goal victory.

Quinn Becraft tallied eight goals on 13 shots to lead Pfeiffer (2-1) to its second win of the season.

Ferrum (2-3), playing the second of five March home matches, has completed the non-conference portion of its scheduled.

The Panthers bested former USA South Athletic Conference foes Averett University and Methodist (N.C.) University, while falling to former league rivals William Peace (N.C.) University, Greensboro (N.C.) College and Pfeiffer.

The 16 goals surrendered by Ferrum’s defense is the most yielded in a single match this season, topping the 14 the unit permitted in a five-goal setback to Greensboro.

The count was even at 2 in the first quarter before the Falcons tallied three consecutive goals to break the standoff.