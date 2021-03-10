Second-half scoring keys Pfeiffer's eight-goal triumph

FERRUM—Pfeiffer (N.C.) University netted 10 goals after intermission and doubled the count on Ferrum College in a 16-8 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over the Panthers Sunday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Falcons turned a 6-5 edge at halftime into an 11-6 advantage by scoring five goals in the third period. A second, five-goal surge constructed in the final frame produced the eight-goal victory.
Quinn Becraft tallied eight goals on 13 shots to lead Pfeiffer (2-1) to its second win of the season.
Ferrum (2-3), playing the second of five March home matches, has completed the non-conference portion of its scheduled.
The Panthers bested former USA South Athletic Conference foes Averett University and Methodist (N.C.) University, while falling to former league rivals William Peace (N.C.) University, Greensboro (N.C.) College and Pfeiffer.
The 16 goals surrendered by Ferrum’s defense is the most yielded in a single match this season, topping the 14 the unit permitted in a five-goal setback to Greensboro.
The count was even at 2 in the first quarter before the Falcons tallied three consecutive goals to break the standoff.
A Mackoy Bodmer goal at the close of the quarter got the Panthers within two goals. In the second stanza, he and Malachi Maxwell each scored as Ferrum reduced the deficit to one, 6-5.
Pfeiffer’s five third-period goals came in succession before Bodmer netted his team’s lone tally.
The Falcons led 11-6 entering the final, 15-minute quarter and produced a second, five-goal surge. Derek Farwell and Bodmer each scored a goal for the Panthers.
Pfeiffer outshot Ferrum, 49-32, claimed possession of 42 ground balls to 23 for Ferrum and won 22 of the match’s 28 face offs.
Also, the Falcons were 19 of 22 in clears as opposed to the Panthers’ 18 of 23 clip and were 3 of 7 in man-up scoring as opposed to Ferrum’s 1 of 7 mark.
Ferrum committed 17 turnovers to 14 for Pfeiffer.
Luke Cox netted two goals for the Falcons and Jared Nelson scored one goal and distributed six assists.
For the Panthers, Bodmer finished with four goals, while Farwell totaled two goals and passed out an assist and Maxwell registered two goals.
Pfeiffer goalkeeper Matt Stocks (2-1) collected 18 saves in 60 minutes of action. Ferrum counterpart Patrick Martinek (2-3) registered 20 saves in 60 minutes of work.
Ferrum opens Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday against Randolph-Macon College. Match time at Adams Stadium is 4 p.m.