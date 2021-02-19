Second-half scoring propels Panthers to triumph

DANVILLE—Ferrum College netted nine, second-half goals Wednesday and doubled the score on Averett University in winning its 2021 men’s lacrosse season opener, 12-6 at Campbell Stadium.

The Cougars (1-1) held a 4-1 advantage in the second stanza before the Panthers (1-0) responded by scoring 11 of the match’s last 13 goals.

Ferrum victory is its first in a season opener since 2016.

Ferrum turned a 4-3 deficit at intermission into a 9-4 lead by netting six unanswered goals in the third period.

Six players accounted for those goals: Thomas Jackson (Franklin County), Jack Sheehan, Mackoy Bodmer, Drew Fedorich, Derek Farwell and Ballard Early.

The count was 9-5 when Fedorich, Jacob Carroll and Bodmer tallied consecutive goals in the final frame.

Averett’s Parker Corbet scored twice in the fourth quarter with the Cougars in man-up situations.

Averett’s Jacob Shriver logged 60 minutes in goal and registered 12 saves.

Bodmer, who scored twice in the first half, one goal each in the first and second frames, led the Panthers with four goals, while Farwell and Fedorich each scored twice.