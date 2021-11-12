Second-half scoring surge guides Greensboro

FERRUM - Greensboro (N.C.) College scored 60 points after intermission Thursday and defeated Ferrum College 94-54 in a non-conference women's basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers (1-1) managed to score just 24 points after halftime in their 2021-2022 home opener.
The Pride (2-0) led 34-30 at halftime. They pushed the spread to 23 points, 64-41, courtesy of a 30-11 third-period surge, then finished the game by outscoring the Panthers 30-13 in the final, 10-minute frame.
Greensboro tallied the first nine points of the second half to ignite its third-quarter surge.
The Pride and the Panthers are former, long-time USA South Athletic Conference rivals who now compete as non-league foes.
"It was a tough game. Greensboro is very good this year; big, strong, athletic and physical,'' Ferrum head coach Bryan Harvey said.
"We competed well in the first half, but we led them dictate the style of play in the second half. I think if we build on the things we did in the first 20 minutes of play, we will be successful this season.''
Greensboro placed five players in double figures.
Quadijah Moore's double-double of 18 points and a game-best 11 rebounds guided the Pride.
Also Aliyah Whiteside scored 18 points, followed by Lauren Livingston with 17, Karli Mason with 15 and Audrey Jennings with 13.
Livingston passed out a game-best seven assists.
Jacy Marvin led the Panthers with a game-best 21 points, 10 of which she netted in the first quarter.
Marvin was 5 of 11 from the field. She swished two of her three 3-point field goals in the first quarter.
DeMeisha Canada collected her first career double-double: 11 points, 10 rebounds, and Aisha Martin distributed three assists.
Greensboro converted 44.4% (36 of 81) of its shots from the field and limited Ferrum to 28.3% (13 of 46) shooting.
At game's end, the Pride held advantages in rebounds (48-38), assists (17-10) points off turnovers (28-1) second-chance points (22-8), points in the paint (38-16) and bench points (37-9).
Ferrum committed 27 turnovers to 12 for Greensboro.
Ferrum's next game is Sunday against Mary Baldwin University.
The non-conference contest tips off at 2 p.m. in Staunton.