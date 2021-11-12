Second-half scoring surge guides Greensboro

FERRUM - Greensboro (N.C.) College scored 60 points after intermission Thursday and defeated Ferrum College 94-54 in a non-conference women's basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (1-1) managed to score just 24 points after halftime in their 2021-2022 home opener.

The Pride (2-0) led 34-30 at halftime. They pushed the spread to 23 points, 64-41, courtesy of a 30-11 third-period surge, then finished the game by outscoring the Panthers 30-13 in the final, 10-minute frame.

Greensboro tallied the first nine points of the second half to ignite its third-quarter surge.

The Pride and the Panthers are former, long-time USA South Athletic Conference rivals who now compete as non-league foes.

"It was a tough game. Greensboro is very good this year; big, strong, athletic and physical,'' Ferrum head coach Bryan Harvey said.

"We competed well in the first half, but we led them dictate the style of play in the second half. I think if we build on the things we did in the first 20 minutes of play, we will be successful this season.''

Greensboro placed five players in double figures.