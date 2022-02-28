Second-half scoring surge stymies Panthers

FERRUM - Averett University netted nine goals after intermission Sunday to break a halftime stalemate at 5 en route to a 14-9 non-conference women's lacrosse triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Cougars (1-1) squared their record with the win, while the Panthers (0-2) suffered their second setback of the season, both at home.

Ferrum led 2-0 courtesy of a pair of goals by Willow Cooper, but Averett scored four of the next five goals to craft a 4-3 edge.

Natalie Hughes and Megan Allen each scored a goal in the second stanza to produce a 5-5 draw at halftime.

The Cougars broke the deadlock by netting the first two goals of the second half before the Panthers countered with goals by Hughes and Reagan Aldridge to tie the score at 7.

Then, Averett used a 7-1 scoring surge to mover in from 14-8 in the final frame.

Cooper finished the scoring with her team-best fourth goal with 45 seconds left courtesy of a Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) assist.

Hughes netted three goals and Aldridge had a goal and two assists.

Goalkeeper Amanda Thomas (0-2) collected eight saves in 50 minutes of action.

Faith Bowlin and Elizabeth Peasley each tallied four goals for the Cougars, while Raven Felder scored three goals and distributed an assist.

Goalkeeper Kaylee Joblon (1-1) played all 60 minutes in net and totaled 15 saves.

Averett outshot Ferrum, 35-27, but the Cougars committed more turnovers, 25-19. Ground balls were even at 25.

Neither team scored in player advantage situations - Averett was 0 of 3, Ferrum was 0 of 1.

The Panthers return to action Wednesday at Adams Stadium at 6 p.m. against North Carolina Wesleyan College.

Methodist edges Ferrum, 13-12

FERRUM - In a match that featured six lead changes and 10 ties Methodist (N.C.) University tallied three, fourth-quarter goals to erase Ferrum College's last lead to thwart the Panthers, 13-12, in their 2022 women's lacrosse opener, a non-conference encounter contested at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Methodist (2-2) squared its record with the victory.

Ferrum (0-1) led for the final time with 10:42 remaining, 11-10, after freshman Tyler Harvey (Franklin County) netted the third of her team-best four goals.

Methodist tied the score 18 seconds later when Rosa Williams found the back of the net.

Then, the Monarchs got consecutive goals from Mikayla Ramos and Julee Delellis at 7:07 and 5:47 to finish their scoring surge.

Harvey, making her collegiate debut, tallied her fourth goal with 1:21 showing courtesy of an assist distributed by her older sister, Micaela Harvey (Franklin County).

In the first half, Methodist held leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3 and 6-5, while Ferrum led once (5-4). The score was tied at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6-6 at intermission.

The Panthers moved in front 9-8 with 3:05 showing in the third period after Willow Cooper scored off an assist by Micaela Harvey.

The Monarchs responded with two goals to erase the deficit and produce a 10-9 edge at the end of the period.

Erin Reynolds scored early in the fourth quarter to produce a stalemate at 10.

Cooper finished with three goals, Micaela Harvey scored one and passed out four assists and Reynolds netted two goals.

Goalkeeper Amanda Thomas (0-1) logged 16 minutes in net and recorded two saves.

Also, goalkeeperm Faith Chubbuck totaled 12 saves and claimed possession of nine ground balls.

Williams paced the Monarchs with four goals and an assists and Ramos tallied four goals.

Kayla Nee assisted on three goals and Payton Jones won possession of four ground balls.

Goalkeeper Jem Golombeski (1-2) played the entire match (60 minutes) in net and registered six saves.

Methodist outshot Ferrum, 37-20.

Ferrum held a 25-23 edge in ground balls, but the Panthers committed 25 turnovers to the Monarchs' 19.

Methodist had two chances to score in player-advantage situations, but failed both times.