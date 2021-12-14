Second-quarter play propels Patriots to victory

ROANOKE - Patrick Henry used a 27-6 second-stanza scoring surge to turn a four-point lead into a 25-point advantage in a 67-40 non-district boys varsity basketball victory over Franklin County Friday.

The Eagles’ loss is their first of the season.

The Patriots’ win comes on the heels of a setback to cross-city rival William Fleming.

Patrick Henry (3-1) led 14-10 after the first quarter and 41-16 at intermission, courtesy of its second-quarter run.

The Patriots won the third period, 10-9, to make the count 51-25, and they took the final frame, 16-15.

Patrick Henry swished nine 3-point field goals; Ford Beasley, the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, made five tries from long-distance.

Abubaki Yarmah (10 points), Jack Faulkner (11 points), Brooks Derey (9 points) and Bass Beasley (3 points) each hit one.

Eight players scored forn the Patriots, three of whom were in double figures.

Patrick Henry was three points shy of placing five players in double figures.