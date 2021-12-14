Second-quarter play propels Patriots to victory

ROANOKE - Patrick Henry used a 27-6 second-stanza scoring surge to turn a four-point lead into a 25-point advantage in a 67-40 non-district boys varsity basketball victory over Franklin County Friday.
The Eagles’ loss is their first of the season.
The Patriots’ win comes on the heels of a setback to cross-city rival William Fleming.
Patrick Henry (3-1) led 14-10 after the first quarter and 41-16 at intermission, courtesy of its second-quarter run.
The Patriots won the third period, 10-9, to make the count 51-25, and they took the final frame, 16-15.
Patrick Henry swished nine 3-point field goals; Ford Beasley, the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, made five tries from long-distance.
Abubaki Yarmah (10 points), Jack Faulkner (11 points), Brooks Derey (9 points) and Bass Beasley (3 points) each hit one.
Eight players scored forn the Patriots, three of whom were in double figures.
Patrick Henry was three points shy of placing five players in double figures.
Also scoring were Amauriay Calloway (5 points), Maximillian Roberson (2 points) and Royston Smiley (8 points).
Nasir Holland and Eli Foutz each hit a 3-pointer for the Eagles (2-1).
Haven Mullins led FCHS with 12 points.
Eight other players scored: Foutz and Jordan Hering each with seven points; Nasir Holland and Tucker Harvey each with three; and David Kasey, Jahylen Lee, Nyzaih McHeimer and Jamerise Holland each with two.
FCHS returns to action tonight against Class 3 Bassett, which is led by first-year head coach DeMario Mattox, an FCHS alumnus, a former Eagles prep standout and the former head coach of Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys squad.
Tip off is 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
TIP-INS: FCHS jayvees dropped a 60-59 decision to the Patriots and on Monday, Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys and girls squads swept Hidden Valley Middle School in Roanoke Valley Middle School District play: the boys won 34-32 on a stick-back at the buzzer and the girls were victorious, 20-18.