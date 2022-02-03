Second-stanza surge stymies Panthers

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford (N.C.) College used a 10-0 run over the closing six minutes of the second control to seize control of its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball contest Wednesday, an encounter the Quakers would win by 21 points, 64-43, at Ragan-Brown Field House.

The Quakers' victory is their second this season over the Panthers (5-15, 3-10 ODAC).

Ferrum's loss is its fourth in a row.

Guilford (6-11, 4-8 ODAC) led 10-7 after the opening quarter, but following 3-point field goals by Kayla Cabiness and Aisha Martin, Ferrum moved in front by a 13-10 count.

The Quakers' second-stanza surge produced a 20-13 halftime lead, then they extended their advantage to 17 points by taking the third period, 23-13.

Leading 43-26, Guilford secured the victory by claiming the final frame, 21-17.

Guilford converted 39.3% (24 of 61) of its shots from the field as opposed to Ferrum's 24.1% (14 of 58) shooting clip.

The Quakers won the rebounding battle, 46-35, and distributed 11 assists to four for the Panthers.

Each team committed 16 turnovers.

At game's end, Guilford held advantages in points off turnovers (14-7), second-chance points (13-9), points in the paint (32-12), fast break points (7-4) and bench points (31-4).

J'la Hinson came off the bench and netted a game-best 19 points to pace the Quakers, while Ashtyn Zeigler tallied 12.

Also Carleigh Perry grabbed a game-best 14 rebounds and Lindsay Gauldin passed out a game-best five assists.

Martin led the Panthers with 12 points and two assists.

Cameron Hawkins registered a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds and Cabiness finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Ferrum employed seven players with Martin, Hawkins and Cabiness each playing the entire game (40 minutes).

Guilford used 10 players with none playing more than 34 minutes.

The Panthers' next game is Saturday against ODAC rival Washington and Lee University.

Tip off is 2 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.