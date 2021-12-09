Second, third-quarter play paces Eagles

Even though his varsity basketball career is only two games old, Franklin County sophomore Haven Mullins has a future aspiration.
The 6-foot-4 workhorse in the post desires to execute a windmill dunk before his prep days are finished.
Tuesday, he capped a game-best, 22-point performance with a student-section pleasing, break-away slam in the Eagles’ 73-57 non-district boys varsity basketball triumph over Hidden Valley at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium—their second triumph of the season against no setbacks.
Mullins’ flush came with 1:05 to play and was FCHS’s highlighted hoop of a 13-point final frame. It produced a 14-point edge that the Eagles (2-0) would extend to 16 points by game’s end.
The only drawback: Mullins hung on the rim and was assessed a technical foul.
As their only double-figure scorers, Mullins, low-post teammate Eli Foutz, who netted 18 points, and guard Rylan McGhee, who tallied 12, accounted for 52 of the Eagles’ 73 points. Seven other players contributed the remaining 21 points to the victory.
All 12 of the Eagles players logged minutes on the floor.
The Eagles survived a long-distance assault from the Titans, who swished nine 3-point field goals.
Five of their seven scorers hit at least one 3-pointer.
But over the game’s last 12 minutes, the Titans failed to singe the net from the arc—their last trey came with a little more than four minutes left in the third quarter and enabled the visitors to pull with six points, 48-42.
FCHS responded with a 12-2 period-ending surge that feature eight points by Foutz and a run-finishing basket by McGhee.
McGhee’s three-point play in fourth frame pushed the difference to 17 points, 65-48, and the Eagles would score seven of their final 13 points from the free-throw line.
FCHS scored 48 of its 73 points in the second and third periods, 24 points in each stanza.
Hidden Valley led from the opening tap until late in the second quarter when a Nyzaih McHeimer basket produced a stalemate at 31.
The Titans made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and led by as many as eight points on three occasions.
The spread was nine points, 23-14, after a Hidden Valley trey in second stanza and reached eight points again, 28-20, before FCHS produced a 16-3 run that included a 12-0 surge that closed the half.
Hidden Valley’s only points came on a 3-pointer by Braxton Dunnings, who swished five treys for the game.
FCHS entered the double bonus last in the first half after Hidden Valley reached the 10-foul limit and half of its points during the 12-point surge came on a 6 of 8 showing from the free-throw line.
The Eagles extended their run to 18-0 by netting the first three baskets—all 2-pointers—at the start of the third quarter.
A 42-31 lead stayed at 11 (44-33) after two Mullins’ free throws and was 10 points (46-36) after he hit two more tries with 5:30 showing.
Then, Hidden Valley hit its last two treys and surrendered a basket to Foutz, but it had nothing left thereafter.
The Titans committed 18 team fouls to eight for the Eagles and were assessed two technical fouls to the Eagles’ one.
Hidden Valley did make 22 field goals, but was 4 of 13 (30.8%) from the free throw line.
Dunnings and Tyus Johnson each scored 18 points for the Titans, while five other players accounted for 21 points.
FCHS converted 21 field goals and was 29 of 43 (67.4%) from the free-throw line.
Multiple players fouled out for the Titans.
In their victory, the Eagles exceeded their game one points total (44 points) by 29 points.
The Eagles’ next game, their first road game of the season, is today against Patrick Henry.
Tip off in Roanoke is 7 p.m.
Franklin County 73, Hidden Valley 57
HIDDEN VALLEY 18 13 13 13 57
FRANKLIN COUNTY 12 24 24 13 73
HIDDEN VALLEY (57)—Dunnings 18, Strong 4, Johnson 18, Getz 3, Rodgers 4, T. Smith 3, P. Smith 7
FRANKLIN COUNTY (73)—N. Holland 3, Stockton 2, McGhee 12, McHeimer 5, J. Holland 1, Wright 2, Hering 6, Harvey 2, Foutz 18, Mullins 22.
Halftime score: 36-31 Franklin County. Three-point goals: P. Smith (HV), T. Smith (HV), Getz (HV), Johnson (HV), Dunnings (HV) 5, McGhee (FC), Foutz (FC). Total fouls: Hidden Valley 18, Franklin County 8. Technical fouls: Hidden Valley 2, (player, head coach) Franklin County 1 (Mullins)