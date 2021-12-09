Second, third-quarter play paces Eagles

Five of their seven scorers hit at least one 3-pointer.

But over the game’s last 12 minutes, the Titans failed to singe the net from the arc—their last trey came with a little more than four minutes left in the third quarter and enabled the visitors to pull with six points, 48-42.

FCHS responded with a 12-2 period-ending surge that feature eight points by Foutz and a run-finishing basket by McGhee.

McGhee’s three-point play in fourth frame pushed the difference to 17 points, 65-48, and the Eagles would score seven of their final 13 points from the free-throw line.

FCHS scored 48 of its 73 points in the second and third periods, 24 points in each stanza.

Hidden Valley led from the opening tap until late in the second quarter when a Nyzaih McHeimer basket produced a stalemate at 31.

The Titans made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and led by as many as eight points on three occasions.

The spread was nine points, 23-14, after a Hidden Valley trey in second stanza and reached eight points again, 28-20, before FCHS produced a 16-3 run that included a 12-0 surge that closed the half.