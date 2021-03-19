Sellers is returning home for 2021

“I’m just glad to be back,” Sellers remarked.

“All of our local sponsors want to come back out. They’ve been chomping at the bit to get out and see racing. So are all of our local fans.”

The defending South Boston Speedway NASCAR track champion says racing at the facility paves the way for success at other venues.

“We want to compete for wins at any level of racing, whether it be here (at South Boston Speedway) or traveling around to bigger shows. Any time we race South Boston it makes us better when we go to bigger shows,’’ Sellers said.

“If we can come here and hone-in, win a few races and run well it’s going to help us later in the year when we go to some of the bigger money races.”

Sellers enters the 2021 season at South Boston Speedway having won the NASCAR track championship five times, including titles in each of the past three seasons (2017, 2018 and 2019).

A good start to the season is important in making a title bid, and in 2019, Sellers earned a pair of second-place finishes in the twin races that opened South Boston Speedway’s season.

“Coming out of the box has always been a strong point,” Sellers said.