Sellers scores a sweep in South Boston return

SOUTH BOSTON—Peyton Sellers had talked last week about how much he was looking forward to getting back to racing at South Boston Speedway, his home track.

His return to the track for Saturday’s season-opening Back On Track Twin 75s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car division race was a stellar one.

The Danvilleresident swept the two 75-lap Late Model Stock Car Division races, giving him a good start toward defending his 2019 series title and the 2020 NASCAR Virginia state championship.

“It just feels good to be back at South Boston Speedway,” Sellers said.

“To come here and start the season off with two wins is a big feather in our cap. These season-openers are hard to win because everybody works so hard all winter long to build their cars fast. For us to be able to come out here and get two wins was really special for our team.”

Sellers scored a flag-to-flag win in the opening 75-lap race, edging rookie Landon Pembelton of Amelia by less than a second.

Rookie Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina finished third with Chris Denny of Timberlake, North Carolina and Stuart Crews of Long Island completing the top five finishers.