Sellers scores a sweep in South Boston return

SOUTH BOSTON—Peyton Sellers had talked last week about how much he was looking forward to getting back to racing at South Boston Speedway, his home track.
His return to the track for Saturday’s season-opening Back On Track Twin 75s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car division race was a stellar one.
The Danvilleresident swept the two 75-lap Late Model Stock Car Division races, giving him a good start toward defending his 2019 series title and the 2020 NASCAR Virginia state championship.
“It just feels good to be back at South Boston Speedway,” Sellers said.
“To come here and start the season off with two wins is a big feather in our cap. These season-openers are hard to win because everybody works so hard all winter long to build their cars fast. For us to be able to come out here and get two wins was really special for our team.”
Sellers scored a flag-to-flag win in the opening 75-lap race, edging rookie Landon Pembelton of Amelia by less than a second.
Rookie Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina finished third with Chris Denny of Timberlake, North Carolina and Stuart Crews of Long Island completing the top five finishers.
The nightcap was much more difficult.
Sellers started ninth by virtue of an inverted start among the top finishers of the opening race and was involved in a mishap with another car that resulted in a caution flag being thrown on lap 18.
After restarting 11th Sellers began picking his way through traffic, taking advantage of three caution periods that followed to put himself in a position to work his way back to the lead.
Sellers passed Pembelton for the lead on the 46th circuit and held the lead over the final 29 circuits to earn the win and complete the sweep.
Josh Oakley, the seventh-place finisher in the opening race, took the runner-up spot, finishing .875 of a second in arrears to Sellers.
Pembelton finished third, Mark Wertz of Chesapeake took the fourth spot and Crews rounded out the top-five finishers.
There were three lead changes among four drivers in the nightcap, with rookie Zach Lightfoot, Oakley, Pembelton and Sellers all taking turns leading the race.
Limited SportsmanDaniel Moss of Danvilleand Eric Winslow of Pelham, North Carolina split wins in Saturday’s twin 25-lap races in the Limited Sportsman division.
Moss led 23 laps of the opening 25-lap race and pulled away to a 3.404-seconds win over Ryan Joyner.
Joyner was later disqualified following a post-race inspection of his car by track NASCAR officials, elevating J.D. Eversole of North Chesterfield to second place.
Winslow was awarded third place with Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia and Danny Willis Jr, of South Boston rounding out the top five finishers.
Winslow started on the pole in the second race and scored a flag-to-flag win, with Moss taking the runner-up spot.
Dawson finished third with Brent Younger of South Boston and Penn Crim Jr, completing the top five.
Pure StockNathan Crews of Long Island began his quest for a second Budweiser Pure Stock division title by winning a 30-lap series race.
Crews cruised across the finish line 5.971 seconds ahead of Johnny Layne of Halifax.
Bruce Mayo of Halifax finished third, Randy Hupp of Halifax came in fourth and Josh Paynter was fifth.
HornetsJosh Dawson of Halifax started his 2021 season in a big way with a win in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets division feature.
Jared Dawson of Nathaliewas the runner-up with Jason DeCarlo of Chase City, Kevin Currin of Chase City and Andrea Ruotolo rounding out the top five finishers.
Next RaceRacing action returns to South Boston Speedway Saturday, April 3 with the 2 p.m. running of the of the NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program.
The four-race card will be headlined by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car division and the SMART Modified Tour 99 for the regional touring SMART Modified series.
A 15-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets division.
Editor’s Note: Joe Chandler is South Boston Speedway’s Public Relations Director.