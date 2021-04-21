Sellers sweeps series races at South Boston

“That’s all we had,” Looney said.

“I got a good jump and got around him on the outside, pinched him down pretty good. I got around him and we made a race out of it. I think the cars were nearly equal. He made one less mistake than I did.”

The nightcap was a highly competitive race with four lead changes among four drivers.

Sellers led twice for a total of 60 laps.

There were two lead changes among three drivers in the first 75-lap race, with Sellers leading a total of 64 laps.

Drew Dawson scores first career Limited Sportsman winIt has been a long two years for Limited Sportsman Division competitor Drew Dawson, but he finally broke the ice, winning Saturday’s 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race,

The Nathalie resident sped past J.D. Eversole of North Chesterfield on lap 32 and held on the rest of the way to score his first career victory in the division. He edged Jason Myers of Hurt by .963 of a second to claim the win.

“Words can’t explain how much this win means to me,” Dawson said.