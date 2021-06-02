Sellers wins 100-lap SBS Late Model Stock feature

SOUTH BOSTON—Peyton Sellers said he didn’t have the best car, but it was good enough to deliver a win in the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race that headlined Saturday night’s Memorial Day Weekend Showdown at South Boston Speedway.
Sellers, who hails from Ringgold, sped past pole winner Stuart Crews of Long Island, Virginia to take the lead on the 14th lap, with Thomas Scott following him to the front. From there, the race became a battle between Sellers and Scott, with Scott hounding Sellers for the lead for most of the remaining 86 laps.
Scott, of Efland, N.C., made several runs at Sellers for the lead, but Sellers fended off each challenge.
Sellers gradually inched away from Scott over the last 15 laps and crossed the finish line 1.518 seconds ahead of Scott to take the win.
“It’s good to put this Clarence’s Steak House (the team’s primary sponsor) car in victory lane,” Sellers said.
“We didn’t have the best car. Thomas Scott did. I just kept it (the car) on the bottom. I really didn’t have to make the car wide. I was just able to slide up, and I had good grip off the top side and the bottom.
“I was just able to beat him on drive-off (off of the corners),’’ Sellers said.
Scott had multiple opportunities to take the lead but was unwilling to move Sellers out of the way.
“If it had been anybody else, I probably would have used him up a little more,” Scott said.
“They’ve been working hard and he’s running for a national championship. If I wrecked my boss, it would have put me in a weird spot.”
Scott said he felt good knowing he had the best car.
“It feels good to have the best car,” Scott said.
“I ran my right rear tire pretty hard trying to pass him a few times. He was holding strong on the top. When it came time to go the last 15 laps, I just didn’t have any right rear (tire) left to get off of the corner and he was able to get away from me a little bit.”
Jacob Borst of Elon, N.C. finished third with Crews claiming fourth and Landon Pembelton of Amelia rounding out the top five finishers.
Chris Johnson of Ashland finished sixth followed by Carter Langley of Zebulon, N.C., Trey Crews of Halifax, Camden Gullie of Durham, N.C. and Chris Denny of Timberlake, N.C.
In other racesL
Eversole Captures Limited Sportsman Division victoryIt has been two full seasons since J.D. Eversole of North Chesterfieldhas won a NASCAR Limited Sportsman Division race at the track.
The long drought came to an end in the first 25-lap race of what had been scheduled as twin 25-lap races.
Eversole took the lead on the opening lap of the race and fended off a challenge from Drew Dawson of Nathalie in a two-lap dash to the finish that followed the last of the race’s three caution flags to secure his first win of the season.
Dawson finished second .569 of a second behind Eversole with Eric Winslow of Pelham, N.C. taking third.
Daniel Crews of Long Island, Virginia and Andrew Amos of Callands rounded out the top five finishers.
Johnny Layne scores first win
of season in the 30-lap
Pure Stock raceJohnny Layne of Halifax had to wait through a lengthy rain delay but the wait was worth it as he captured his first win of the season in a 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division feature.
Layne led twice in the race, leading all but seven laps and won by 1.242-seconds over Justin Dawson of Nathalie.
Scott Phillips of Halifax finished third—his best outing of the season.
Bruce Mayo and Randy Hupp, both of whom hail from Halifax, completed the top five finishers.
Layne’s victory ends a six-race win streak that had been compiled by division points leader Nathan Crews of Long Island.
Crews was leading the race when the engine in his car expired, forcing him to the sidelines.
Rain washed out the night’s scheduled second 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division race and the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.
Racing returns to SBS Saturday, June 12.
Editor’s Note: Joe Chandler is the Director of Public Relations at South Boston Speedway. Late Model Stock Car 100 Laps
1 26 Peyton Sellers 100
2 8 Thomas Scott 100
3 25 Jacob Borst 100
4 29 Stuart Crews 100
5 0 Landon Pembleton 100
6 36 Chris Johnson 100
7 5 Carter Langley 100
8 9 Trey Crews 100
9 01 Camden Gullie 100
10 2 Chris Denny 100
11 14 Conner Jones 100
12 19 Jessica Cann 91
13 06 Terry Dease 75
14 28 Jason Barnes 11
Limited Sportsman 25 Laps
1 98 JD Eversole 25
2 8 Drew Dawson 25
3 22 Eric Winslow 25
4 75 Daniel Crews 25
5 36 Andrew Amos 25
6 17 Jason Myers 25
7 23 Danny Willis, Jr. 25
8 58 Daniel Moss 25
9 6 Brent Younger 25
10 3 David Phelps 24
11 17 Caleb Dyer 23
12 38 Mark Cook 22
13 2 Kenny Daniel 14
Pure Stock 30 Laps
1 9 Johnny Layne 30
2 8 Justin Dawson 30
3 66 Scott Phillips 30
4 00 Bruce Mayo 30
5 12 Randy Hupp 30
6 61 Jimmy Wade 15
7 3 Nathan Crews 9
8 01 Jared Dawson 5