Sellers wins 100-lap SBS Late Model Stock feature

Scott had multiple opportunities to take the lead but was unwilling to move Sellers out of the way.

“If it had been anybody else, I probably would have used him up a little more,” Scott said.

“They’ve been working hard and he’s running for a national championship. If I wrecked my boss, it would have put me in a weird spot.”

Scott said he felt good knowing he had the best car.

“It feels good to have the best car,” Scott said.

“I ran my right rear tire pretty hard trying to pass him a few times. He was holding strong on the top. When it came time to go the last 15 laps, I just didn’t have any right rear (tire) left to get off of the corner and he was able to get away from me a little bit.”

Jacob Borst of Elon, N.C. finished third with Crews claiming fourth and Landon Pembelton of Amelia rounding out the top five finishers.

Chris Johnson of Ashland finished sixth followed by Carter Langley of Zebulon, N.C., Trey Crews of Halifax, Camden Gullie of Durham, N.C. and Chris Denny of Timberlake, N.C.

In other racesL