SEMIFINAL SATURDAY
SEMIFINAL SATURDAY

Ferrum Sluggers and the Pirates have advanced to the championship game of Franklin County Baseball Inc.’s age 9-10 baseball tournament with wins Saturday in the semifinals by identical, 15-5 scores. The title contest is set for Thursday on Field No. 2 at the Elbert Powell Ball Fields at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

