SENIOR NIGHT HONOREES

Franklin County seniors Josh Luckett (left) and Kaylee Meador (right) have been honored as this year’s Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader. Luckett, a wide receiver for the Eagles earned the honor by a vote of his teammate, while Meador is a captain and a four-year member of the varsity cheer squad. These accolades are presented annually on Homecoming, but this year, they were given out prior to the Eagles’ Senior Night football game against William Fleming.