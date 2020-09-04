September Fishing Report

Fishing has been fair. The water temperature is still in the mid- to upper 80s.
Early morning and night fishing are the best times this month.
Boat traffic and the warm water temperature have caused the fishing to be slow.
Largemouth bass
Fishing will be fair this month.
Best lures will be drop shots, Ned rigs, senkoes, plastic worms, Carolina rigs and top water.
Most largemouth bass will be be caught on points and medium to deep structures.
Bass will move to shallow water as the baitfish make a move into the creeks and coves later this month.
Good areas to try will be docks, secondary points, rocks, brush piles and fallen trees.
Anglers should practice catch and release this month.
Smallmouth bass
Fishing will be fair this month.
The best areas will be long main and secondary points, deep rock, deep docks and ledges, and the best lures will be top water, small crankbaits, drop shot rigs, spy bait, Ned rigs and shaky heads.
Best depth will be from the surface to 30 feet.
The best times will be cloudy days and at night.
Striped bass
Fishing will improve this month.
The best areas will be from the mid-sections of both rivers to the dam.
The best lures will be Zoom flukes fished on ½- to ¾-ounce leadheads, swimbaits, top water and live bait on down lines and planer boards.
Casting and vertical jigging will work best. Some fish may surface this month. Night fishing will continue to be poor.
Crappie
Fishing for crappie will be fair this month.
The best depths will be 10 to 20 feet.
The best areas will be in the upper section of both rivers and the main creeks around docks, fallen trees and brush piles, and the best lures will be small minnows and 1½- to 2-inch shad-shaped plastic tubes fished on 1/32- to 1/16-ounce lead heads.
Tips of the month
Cooler nights and shorter days will make for better fishing later this month.
Wear a life jacket and never fish alone at night.
Make sure running lights are on after dark. Remember to practice catch and release, and take a kid fishing.
Dale Wilson is a professional guide on Smith Mountain Lake. He can be reached by calling 297-5650 or 874-4950 or by visiting www.captaindalewilson.us
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!