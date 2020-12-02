Seven student-athletes confirm their college choices

Seven Franklin County student-athletes revealed their intentions to compete in their sports of choice on the college level Tuesday afternoon.

Two signed binding national letters of intent (NLIs)—Michael Williams with NCAA Division I Radford University for baseball and Adriana Hart with NCAA Division II Newberry (S.C.) College for women’s lacrosse.

Williams, who will begin his third year of varsity play for the Eagles this spring has experience as both an infielder (shortstop) and outfielder. He and all of his spring sports brethren lost their 2020 seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radford, led by head coach Karl Kuhn, competes in the Big South Conference. The Highlanders’ 2020 campaign lasted 18 games before it was halted because of the pandemic.

Radford finished 9-8—it opened with three consecutive wins, followed by six straight losses, followed by a 6-2 finish that included a five-game winning streak.

The Highlanders’ season ended with a one-run loss at home to Notre Dame, ranked 24th nationally, on March 11.