Seven student-athletes confirm their college choices

Seven Franklin County student-athletes revealed their intentions to compete in their sports of choice on the college level Tuesday afternoon.
Two signed binding national letters of intent (NLIs)—Michael Williams with NCAA Division I Radford University for baseball and Adriana Hart with NCAA Division II Newberry (S.C.) College for women’s lacrosse.
Williams, who will begin his third year of varsity play for the Eagles this spring has experience as both an infielder (shortstop) and outfielder. He and all of his spring sports brethren lost their 2020 seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Radford, led by head coach Karl Kuhn, competes in the Big South Conference. The Highlanders’ 2020 campaign lasted 18 games before it was halted because of the pandemic.
Radford finished 9-8—it opened with three consecutive wins, followed by six straight losses, followed by a 6-2 finish that included a five-game winning streak.
The Highlanders’ season ended with a one-run loss at home to Notre Dame, ranked 24th nationally, on March 11.
During his last full prep season on the diamond, Williams, a noted base stealer, earned second-team All-Piedmont District laurels. He batted .328 with 20 hits—12 singles, seven doubles and one triple. He drove in seven runs and scored 27.
FCHS finished the season with a 14-7 record and is 28-16 in Williams’ two varsity campaigns.
Williams represented Franklin County’s program in the Commonwealth Games of Virginia’s Baseball All-Star tournament in the summer of 2019.
Newberry competes in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) along with Lenoir-Rhyne, Tusculum, Wingate, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Queens, Mars Hill, Coker, Lincoln Memorial and Catawba.
Newberry’s program dates to 2012.
Newberry finished an abbreviated 2020 season with a 4-5 record (0-2 in the SAC). Its campaign ended on March 10.
Hart has earned Class 6 All-Region accolades during her career.
Making non-binding verbal commitments to NCAA Division III schools are Maddie Chitwood (University of Lynchburg, women’s soccer); Oscar Garcia (Bridgewater College, men’s soccer); Julian Nichols (men’s soccer, Ferrum College); John Michael Holley (baseball, Averett University); and Jackson Nicholson (men’s lacrosse, Averett University).
Because Division III schools are not permitted to give athletic scholarships, student-athletes committing to those institutions only give non-binding verbal accords.
Lynchburg, Bridgewater and Ferrum compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), while Averett competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.
Lynchburg is a past national champion in women’s soccer.
The Hornets captured the title in 2014; they defeated Williams (Pa.) College on penalty kicks in the finals.
