Shaw is promoted to associate head coach

FERRUM—J.D. Shaw, who is in his third year on Ferrum College football coaching staff, has been promoted to associate head football coach, according to a release from the college.

Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak and Panthers head football coach Cleive Adams confirmed Shaw’s promotion in the release.

“J.D. has a wealth of experience that not only will help me from an administrative perspective, he will free me up to engage in more football activity on a day-to-day basis,’’ Adams said.

“We both have been actively coaching in this region for 15-plus years and that knowledge is critical to the development and sustainability of our coaching staff.’’

In his new post, Shaw is expected to help manage the administrative paperwork associated with the football program and provide leadership in the absence of the head coach.

Among his current off-field assignments are aiding in player leadership development and the coordination of all video operations. On the field, he coaches Ferrum’s quarterbacks.

Since Shaw’s arrival in 2018, the Panthers have established a number of passing records, including standards for touchdowns, receptions and passing yards in a season.