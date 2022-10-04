Shenandoah blanks Ferrum in ODAC football opener

WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University scored touchdowns in the first, second and fourth quarters Saturday and kept Ferrum College off the scoreboard for a 20-0 victory over the Panthers in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football opener for both clubs on Sprint Field at Shentel Stadium.

The Hornets (4-0, 1-0 ODAC) tallied all the points they would need by driving 74 yards in six plays in the opening frame.

The Panthers (0-4, 0-1 ODAC) suffered their sixth straight loss dating to last season.

Shenandoah’s shut-out triumph is its second in a row at home.

Quarterback Steven Hugney, a sophomore, accounted for all three of the Hornets’ touchdowns: two rushing and one passing.

Hugney was 16 of 24 for 144 yards passing and carried the ball seven times for 56 yards rushing.

Hugney ranks first in the ODAC in touchdowns with 11 and second in the league in passing yards with 871.

The Hornets drove 93 yards in eight plays and finished the scoring on Hugney’s 10-yard run with 14:55 remaining.

The march started in the third quarter and took 3:25 to complete.

Shenandoah’s scoring march just before halftime, a drive that produced a 14-0 lead, accounted for nine plays, 78 yards and 4:09.

The Hornets accumulated 434 yards of offense to the Panthers’ 250, and Shenandoah doubled Ferrum’s first-down count, 24-12.

Shenandoah held an edge of more than five minutes in time of possession (32:32 to 27:28).

The Panthers committed two turnovers to the Hornets’ one.

Shenandoah’s Rashadeen Byrd carried 18 times for 130 yards and defender Ben Burgan collected 11 tackles and one pass break-up.

Ferrum’s best chance to score came in the final stanza when Avion Smith intercepted a Hugney pass to give the Panthers possession at the Shenandoah 15 yard line.

But the Panthers fumbled at the 5 three plays later and the Hornets’ Ahvyon Boothe recovered.

From there, Shenandoah was able to run out the clock.

Jesper Korkalainen, making his first start behind center, was 15 of 25 for 148 yards for Ferrum.

Also, Monzelle Campbell carried 12 times for 53 yards.

Defensively, Michael Lopez and Will Hairston (Franklin County) each registered nine tackles and Lopez broke up a pass.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC foe Hampden-Sydney Colege.

Kickoff at W.B. Adams Stadium is 3:30 p.m.

Alexander signs with pro indoor squad

Former Ferrum College standout defensive end Raymond Alexander has signed with the Southwest Kansas Storm.

Alexander, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, hails from Victoria (Va.).

During his college career, Alexander was a two-time All- Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) performer, and was selected to play in the 2022 All-Star Poyduim Bowl.

Alexander played professional indoor football for the Oregon High Desert Storm of the AWFC in 2022.

Forty-six former Ferrum players have played at some level of professional football since the birth of the Panthers’ program in 1955.

The current season is the Panthers’ 68th; they have competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the NCAA Division III ODAC.

Ferrum is 16 wins shy of achieving the program’s 400th victory.

Eight head coaches have led the Panthers to a 384-247-13 record, a .596 winning percentage.

Bridgewater tops Ferrum men, 2-0

BRIDGEWATER - Vik Thomas tallied one goal and assisted on the other as Bridgewater College shut out Ferrum College, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer match Saturday.

Thomas scored in the 24th minute for the Eagles (6-2-2, 2-1-0 ODAC) courtesy of an assist from Eric Ramirez.

In the 33rd minute Lestath Savage took an assist from Thomas off a corner kick and his ensuing shot dissected the back of the Panthers' net to complete the scoring.

Ferrum's best chance to score came on Callum Harrison's free kick to the low right post was stymied by Bridgewater goalkeeper Charles Schweiefuss (4-2-2) for one of his two saves.

Also, David Romano attempted a shot on goal for the Panthers.

Ferrum hosts ODAC foe Averett University today at 7 p.m.

Manning softball clinic is set for Oct. 18

Franklin County’s softball program is conducting its annual Shannon Manning Scholarship Softball Clinic Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

Both fields at the complex will be used.

The clinic is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is for youth in 4th through 7th grades.

Cost is $25 and includes a camp t-shirt.

It is asked that checks be made payable to Lady Eagles Softball Booster Club.

For information, contact head coach Bryan Forbes through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Ferrum men, women open swimming campaigns

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ferrum College's men's and women's swimming teams opened their 2022-2023 seasons Saturday at the Guilford (N.C.) College Invitational, contested at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Ferrum's men's squad finished last out of five teams with 12 points and the Panthers women's team came in last out of seven teams also with 12 points.

Ferrum's top finisher in the women's meet was Lauren Hackett, who came in 13th in the 100 breaststroke.

Also, Liza Montgomery placed 19th in the 200 freestyle.

"It was exciting to be back at the Greensboro Aquatics Center and racing in a great environment. I think our swimmers surprised themselves with their fast times so early on in the season, Panthers head coach Margaret Bisnett said.

"There are a few things we will correct and work towards moving forward, but overall I was impressed with how our team performed (Saturday)."

Ferrum's next competition is this Saturday's ODAC Relays, hosted by Washington and Lee University in Lexington.

Duncan wins CHARCS 5K, Arrington takes 10th

Eric Duncan, a freshman from Roanoke Valley Christian, captured the individual championship of the boys 5K run at the 2022 running of the CHARCS Private School Invitational, hosted by Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Duncan completed the 3.1-mile trek in 17:43.83.

Chase Arrington, a CHA freshman placed 10th in a 63-runner field, in 18:55.99.

North Cross School won the team title with 45 points, followed by Jefferson Christian Academy (55), Grace Christian School (96), Southwest Virginia Academy (97), Roanoke Catholic (114) and Roanoke Valley Christian (119).

*In the girls 5K, sophomore Kerrigan Chaney of North Cross claimed top individual accolades in 19:16.47. She was the only competitor in a 43-runner field to break 20 minutes.

Grace Christian won the team championship with 36 points, followed by Roanoke Catholic (46), Southwest Virginia Academy (57), Faith Christian School (100) and Timberlake Christian School (106).

Isabelah Cauley, a junior for CHA, came in seventh in 22:38.35.

*Karleigh Young, a seventh grader for CHA, won the middle school girls 3K in 12:59.00 and Skylar Krehbiel, a seventh grader for the Knights, placed third in 13:23.28.

Also competing for CHA were Gallimore Avery (17th, 15:32.50), Marley Kirby (18th, 15:35.02), Julia White (19th, 15:46.97) and Selena Kelly (28th, 20:47.05).

Avery and Kelley are seventh graders; Kirby and White are eighth-graders.

Skyler Perry, a sixth-grader racing for Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), finished 10th in 14:47.28.

Twenty-eight runners competed for individual laurels.

*Enzo Coniglione, an eighth-grader from Roanoke Catholic, won the middle school boys 3K in 11:36.83.

CHA campaigners Lucas King (sixth, 12:16.14), Connor King (seventh, 12:24.23) and Ethan Furrow (10th, 12:51.20) each finished in the top 10 of a 58-runner field.

Lucas King is a seventh grader, Connor King is a fifth grader and Furrow is an eighth grader.

Also Creed Hodges (13:44.61) came in 21st, Heath Spencer (14:36.72) was 29th, Caleb Moody (14:54.50) was 30th and Grey Arrington (17:18.19) was 45th.

Hodges is a sixth grader, Spencer and Moody are seventh graders and Arrington is a fifth grader.

For SMLCA, James Agee, a sxith-grader, finished 33rd in 15:04.92 and Peyton Best, an eighth-grader, was 49th in 17:52.98.

Stanford leads Ferrum to seventh-place showing

WINCHESTER - Ferrum College’s men’s cross country team placed seventh in a field of 10 teams at the 2022 Hornet Harrier Invitational & Commonwealth Challenge, hosted by Shenandoah University at Kernstown Battlefield.

Ursinus (Pa.) bested Washington and Lee for the team title on a tiebreaker - Ursinus’ top non-scoring runner placed ahead of the Generals’ top non-scoring runner.

Each team totaled 52 points.

Ferrum finished with 207 points.

Clay Kaufman of Eastern Mennonite University won the 8K in 27:06.9.

Ninety-nine runners competed for individual accolades.

Clayton Stanford (Franklin County) led Ferrum with a 29th-place finish in 29:22.3.

Also, Tysen Gotschi (29:49.0) came in 34th, followed by Kevin Tate (30:48.9) in 49th, Josh Mills (Franklin County, 31:23.6) in 60th, Kayden Ryder (34:35.2) in 85th, Jackson Horton (37:10.3) in 94th and Greyson Crouch (40:38.1) in 98th.

“It was a very good effort on a tough course. It was a learning experience for some of our younger runners,’’ Ferrum head coach Mark White said. “Our older guys who knew the course attacked it when they could.’’

Ferrum’s next competition is Friday, Oct. 14 in Salem at the Roanoke Invitational.

Pineiro paces Ferrum women

WINCHESTER - Rachel Cornhoff of Ursinus (Pa.) claimed top individual laurels and her team captured top team honors at the 2022 Hornet Harrier Invitational & Commonwealth Challenge, hosted by Shenandoah University at Kernstown Battlefield.

Cornhoff completed the 6K couse in 23:16.1.

Seven teams competed for the team championship.

Sixty-one runners competed for the individual crown.

Former Franklin County standout Harper Dillon, a freshman, races for Hollins University, which also competed for top team honors.

Ferrum entered four runners, which was one shy of a required, five-runner scoring team.

Genesis Pineiro (27:46.9) was the Panthers’ top finisher in 33rd, followed by Arriona Holiz (30:10.3) in 49th, Erin Reynolds ( 30:12.4) in 51st and Liza Montgomery (33:54.8) in 58th.

“Our women ran well. All of them had a better run this week on a tough course. They ran smart races,’’ Panthers head coach Mark White said.

Ferrum’s next competition is Friday, Oct. 14 in Salem at the Roanoke Invitational.

Sweet Briar downs Ferrum in field hockey, 5-1

SWEET BRIAR - Kailey McCarty tallied two goals and Bryanna Hughes distributed two assists to pace Sweet Briar (3-6) to its third win of the 2022 field hockey season, 5-1 over Ferrum College Sunday.

Thabalo Nemulodi scored for the Panthers (3-5) in the match’s waning moments to prevent the shutout.

Panthers, WildCats play to a scoreless stalemate

FERRUM - Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rivals Ferrum College and Randolph College played to a scoreless women's soccer stalemate Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Both teams are 0-1-1 in league play.

Ferrum is 3-4-2, Randolph is 4-1-3.

The match was stopped after 90 minutes.

Overtime is not played in college soccer - men’s or women’s.

Randolph held a 6-3 edge in shots at the end of the first half.

Ferrum established an 11-3 advantage after second-half play concluded to craft a 14-9 overall edge.

Ashlynn Mitcham, Sydney Miller and Jamie Adams combined for nine shots, each with three. Four of those shots were on goal, two by Miller and one each by Mitcham and Adams.

Also, Amber Gillen took two shots, one of which was on goal.

Randolph goalkeeper Alexis Bossi (4-1-3) played all 90 minutes and totaled six saves.

Ferrum goalkeeper Ali Austin played the entire match and collected three saves.

Maroons defeat Panthers, 3-1, in volleyball

FERRUM - Roanoke College rallied from a first-set defeat to stymie Ferrum College in a 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball victory at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23.

The Maroons led 6-2 in the opening set before the Panthers outscored the visitors 20-16 to square the count at 22.

The Panthers captured the set courtesy of a Taylor Joyner kill.

Peyton Kirchner netted 17 kills and two blocks and served two aces to lead Roanoke.

Also Rylee Mayer finished the match with 11 kills and two blocks and Kennedy Clemmer totaled 13 digs and served two aces.

Joyner led the Panthers with 13 kills and 11 digs and served two aces, while Shelby Waltrip registered 11 kills,11 digs and one block and Sami Kircher recorded 10 kills, one block and 16 digs and served three aces and Makalia Veney had three kills and five blocks.

Roanoke held a 48-40 advantage in kills at match’s end.

KILLS AND ACES: Eastern Mennonite University edged the Panthers in a recent ODAC contest, 3-2.

Set scores were 25-17, 19-25, 25-19 21-25, 15-12.

Yellow Jackets sweep Panthers, 3-0

ASHLAND - Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) swept Ferrum College, 3-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball match Friday at home.

Set scores were 25-18,25-20, 25-9.

The Yellow Jackets (12-2, 5-1 ODAC) led by as many as eight points in their first-set victory. They won the set courtesy of a pair of kills by Bailey Johnson.

In the second set, R-MC held a 16-15 edge before producing a 9-5 set-winning run, a surge that ended with a Milly Mack kill.

The Yellow Jackets’ secured the sweep with a 19-5 run in the third set.

Grace Parker led R-MC with 23 kills, while Mack distributed 28 assists and Leslie Curry collected 13 digs.

For Ferrum, Taylor Joyner finished with eight kills and seven digs, while Sami Kircher totaled seven kills, one block and seven digs and Shelby Waltrip registered three kills and two blocks, passed out 13 assists and served one ace and Saryn Pennell recorded two kills and one block.

R-MC held a 49-22 advantage in kills an also finished the match with edges in attempts (98-85) hitting percentage (.378-.094), points (61-32), assists (43-20) and aces (8-6).

Blocks were even at 4.

Ferrum entertains ODAC foe Washington & Lee University today (Wednesday, Oct. 5). Match time is 6 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

KILLS AND ACES: Virginia Wesleyan University (13-4, 6-1 ODAC) defeated Ferrum College in a conference volleyball match played Saturday in Norfolk, 3-1.

Set scores were 25-13, 23-25, 25-8, 25-20.

Joyner finished with 10 kills and 14 digs for the Panthers (5-13, 0-6 ODAC), while Waltrip totaled five kills, 16 assists and 12 digs and Savannah Walker collected 10 digs and passed out four assists.

For the Marlins, Abigail Mahoney claimed 13 kills, four digs and served two aces.

Also Becca Hallingstad had 20 digs and passed out five assists and Taylor Paquette produced 13 kills.

In winning the second set, the Panthers got back-to-back kills from Kircher and Joyner.

Ferrum has lost seven straight conference matches dating to last season.

Field hockey match is postponed

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match against Washington and Lee University Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm/Hurricane Ian.

No make-up date has been set.

ValleyStar partners with P&HCC

MARTINSVILLE - ValleyStar Credit Union recently made two donations to the Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) Foundation totaling $8,000. These donations will provided student scholarships and help support the Racing College (the school’s Motorsports program) to continue racing locally.

The first donation of $3,000 provides two $1,500 scholarships for full-time students enrolled in a business curriculum.

The $5,000 donation allows the Motorsports program to race its late model car in local races while continuing to provide hands-on training opportunities for (P&HCC) students.

These scholarships are administered by the P&HCC Foundation.

“We are so thankful for these donations from ValleyStar Credit Union,’’ said Tiffani Underwood, P&HCC Foundation executive director.

“This gift is an extension of our partnership with ValleyStar and we are grateful fir their continued investments in both our college and ourb students.

“We are excited to help support P&HCC and their Motorsports program,’’ said Michael Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union president and chief executive officer (CEO).

“Our partnership with Patrick Henry is very important to us as members of this community, and we hope that this contribution will assist them in providing opportunities for students to succeed.’’

ValleyStar Credit Union is the title sponsor for the annual Late Model Stock Car race contested at Martinsville Speedway, staged in September.