Shenandoah downs Ferrum in ODAC play

WINCHESTER- Shenandoah University crafted a 17-point halftime lead, then withstood a second-half rally by Ferrum College for an 81-71 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball victory over the Panthers Saturday at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center.
The Hornets (2-5, 1-1 ODAC), who were picked the finish last in the ODAC in preseason, squared their conference record with their first league win and their second of the season.
The Panthers (4-3, 0-2 ODAC) dropped their second straight game, both in conference play.
Ferrum got as close as three points, 65-62, with 4:14 left after back-to-back jumpers by James Smith Jr. before Shenandoah responded with a 16-9 game-ending scoring surge.
The Hornets netted nine of the game's first 11 points, then they pushed the spread to nine points, 14-5.
The Panthers cut the gap to six points, 23-17, after a 3-pointer by Smith.
Shenandoah finished the half by doubling the Panthers' points total, 22-11.
The Hornets led by 22 points, 52-30, five minutes into the second half, but the Panthers sliced the difference to eight, 60-52, after a 22-8 scoring surge.
Shenandoah converted 45% (27 of 60) of its shots to Ferrum's 37% (27 of 73) clip.
Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 47-39.
The Panthers committed 18 turnovers to 14 for the Hornets.
Shenandoah finished the game with advantages in assists (14-10), points off turnovers (20-13), points in the paint (32-26) and fast break points (19-14).
Ferrum held edges in second chance points (10-8) and bench points (33-26).
Jaylen Williams paced the Hornets with 29 points and six assists, both game-best totals.
Davion Roberts had a double-double: 12 points, 11 rebounds, and Deondre McNeil scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee led the Panthers with a double-double: 19 points, 11 rebounds.
Smith netted 16 points, Michael Spraggins totaled 11 points and Taqwain Drummond had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Ferrum's next game is Saturday against ODAC rival Guilford (N.C.) College.
Tip off is 2 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.