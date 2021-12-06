Shenandoah downs Ferrum in ODAC play

WINCHESTER- Shenandoah University crafted a 17-point halftime lead, then withstood a second-half rally by Ferrum College for an 81-71 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball victory over the Panthers Saturday at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center.

The Hornets (2-5, 1-1 ODAC), who were picked the finish last in the ODAC in preseason, squared their conference record with their first league win and their second of the season.

The Panthers (4-3, 0-2 ODAC) dropped their second straight game, both in conference play.

Ferrum got as close as three points, 65-62, with 4:14 left after back-to-back jumpers by James Smith Jr. before Shenandoah responded with a 16-9 game-ending scoring surge.

The Hornets netted nine of the game's first 11 points, then they pushed the spread to nine points, 14-5.

The Panthers cut the gap to six points, 23-17, after a 3-pointer by Smith.

Shenandoah finished the half by doubling the Panthers' points total, 22-11.