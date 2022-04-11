 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE TENNIS

Shenandoah stymies Ferrum on Senior Day

Ferrum College senior Jacob Glass confers with Panthers head coach Rod Baker during a  change over.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM - Shenandoah University won four singles matches and swept doubles play in a 7-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's tennis triumph over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The match at No. 1 singles was in the second set when play was stopped, thus the 7-1 final team score.

Nico Roth claimed the Panthers' lone victory at No. 6 singles, 6-1, 6-1.

Shenandoah (3-9, 2-5 ODAC) won two singles matches in straight sets, one in an eight-game pro sets and swept three eight-game pro sets in doubles.

Kevin Nester's match for Ferrum at No. 4 singles went the distance.

Nester fell 6-1, 2-6, 0-1 (5-10).

Ferrum is 2-12, 0-8 in the ODAC.

Seniors Roth, Jacob Glass and Patrick Marsh were honored in a pre-match ceremony.

Monarchs reign over Ferrum, 6-3

FERRUM - Johnson (Tenn.) University defeated Ferrum College, 6-3, in a non-conference men's tennis match at Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

For the Panthers, Patrick Marsh (6-1, 7-5) and Kevin Nester (6-4, 6-3) were triumphant in singles at position Nos. 2 and 4 in straight sets.

In doubles, Tom Doherty and Nico Roth won 6-3 in doubles.

Johnson (8-12) won in singles at position Nos. 3, 5 and 6 and position Nos. 1 and 2 in doubles.

Ferrum women claim first ODAC win

ROANOKE - Ferrum College won five singles matches and two doubles contests Sunday for a 7-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's tennis triumph over Hollins University at Batten Tennis Center.

The Panthers' victory is their first in ODAC play this season and breaks an 18-match conference losing streak.

Ferrum last ODAC win prior to Sunday came at the expense of Shenandoah University on April 28, 2019.

Winning in singles for the Panthers (4-12, 1-7 ODAC) were Megan Scott (6-1, 1-6, 1-0 (10-7)), Madison Wright (6-0, 6-0) Esme Atkinson (6-3, 6-1) Morgan Hundley (6-1, 6-0) and Emma Loughrey (6-3, 6-2) at position Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Winning in doubles for the Panthers were the duets of Wright and Zizzi (8-1) and Hundley and Loughrey (8-2).

Krishna Agrawal (6-0, 6-0) won for Hollins (2-12, 0-6 ODAC) at No. 1 singles and Agrawal and Amelia Shaw (8-1) were victorious at No. 1 doubles.

Shenandoah blanks Ferrum women

FERRUM -Shenandoah University swept singles and doubles play Saturday in a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's tennis victory over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The Hornets (5-3, 3-1 ODAC) won four singles matches in straight sets and two eight-game pro sets.

The Panthers (3-12, 0-7 ODAC) managed to win three games in singles, one at position  No. 3 and two at position No. 4.

In doubles, the Panthers won two games, both at position No. 3.

Monarchs edge Ferrum women on Senior Day

FERRUM - Johnson (Tenn.) University edged Ferrum College, 5-4, in a non-conference women's tennis match at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

Johnson (10-10) squares its record with the victory.

The Monarchs led 2-1 after doubles play, winning matches by scores of 6-0, 6-4.

Winning in singles for the Panthers were Madison Wright (7-5, 6-3). Morgan Hundley (6-1, 6-3) and Gabby Mendoza (by forfeit) and position Nos. 3, 5 and 6.

Hundley and Mendoza won by forfeit at No. 3 doubles.

Seniors Wright, Siarra Helton ans Chelsea Zizzi were honored in a pre-match ceremony.

