FERRUM—Shenandoah University, ranked third nationally in NCAA Division III baseball swept Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader Saturday, 2-1 and 15-2, at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers (15-23, 8-14 ODAC) end their 2023 campaign with the two losses, while the Hornets (34-5, 18-4) move on to conference postseason play this weekend.

In game one, the contest was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Kooper Anderson belted a solo home run.

Later in the frame, Shenandoah extended its lead to 2-0 when Pearce Bucher drove in a run with a base hit.

The Panthers prevented to shutout in the bottom of the seventh when Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) brought a runner home with a ground out.

Shenandoah starter Jacob Falvre (6-0) worked seven innings for the win. He yielded four hits and no earned runs, while striking out eight.

Ferrum starter Raleigh Walker (1-3) surrendered four hits and two earned runs in six innings. He struck out five.

Anderson was 2 of 3 with a home run and an RBI and Bucher was 1 of 3 with an RBI.

Chitwood was 1 of 3 for the Panthers with an RBI and Ozzie Torres was 2 of 4.

Each team collected five hits, and Shenandoah overcame two errors in its victory, while Ferrum played mistake-free defense.

In the second game, Shenandoah tallied the game’s initial six runs, scoring four in the top of the first and two in top of the third.

The Hornets produced a nine-run scoring surge in the top of the seventh to make the count 15-1.

Enrique Diaz accounted for both of Ferrum’s runs with an RBI ground out and a base hit. He was 1 of 3 with two RBIs.

Justin Brady was 2 of 4 for the Panthers.

For Shenandoah, Haden Madagan was 3 of 5with a home run, a triple and five RBIs and Kyle Lisa was 3 of 5 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Shenandoah’s Reilly Owen (5-1) worked six innings for the win. He permitted five hits and no earned runs, while striking out four.

Ferrum starter Ritchie Stevens (1-1) lasted 2/3 of an inning and surrendered four hits and four runs.

Nine Ferrum College seniors were honored for their careers prior to the start of the game, one of whom was Chitwood.