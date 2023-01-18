Shenandoah's start subdues Ferrum

FERRUM—Shenandoah University netted the game’s first 11 points Saturday in a 60-47 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (6-10, 2-7 ODAC) trailed 15-9 after the opening quarter, but they were able to tie the count at 17.

Courtesy of two Kayla Cabiness’ 3-pointers, Ferrum crafted a 23-17 lead, but the Hornets (10-5, 6-3 ODAC) finished the half with a 9-2 scoring surge to regain the advantage at intermission, 26-25.

Shenandoah captured the third period, 19-10, to push the spread to 10 points, 45-35. The Hornets took the final frame, 15-12, to settle the verdict.

At game’s end, Shenandoah held edges in field-goal percentage (38% to 32.6%), free-throw percentage (73.9% to 61.1%) and steals (14-10).

Ferrum converted 32% of its 3-point field-goal tries as opposed to Shenandoah’s 27.8%.

Rebounds were even at 33.

The Panthers committed 26 turnovers to the Hornets’ 20.

Cabiness finished with a game-best 22 points and Aisha Martin totaled 11.

Also for the Panthers Hannah Huffman scored six points and Allyson Cassell tallied three points.

Shawnise Campbell paced Shenandoah with 16 points.

Ferrum returns to action tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 18) when the Panthers face the University of Lynchburg in a conference contest.

Tip off at John M. Turner Gymnasium is 7 p.m.