Shoaf receives ODAC academic accolade

FOREST—Ferrum College senior Katie Shoaf has been selected Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Women’s Scholar Athlete of the Year in swimming.

Shoaf carries a 3.98 grade-point-average (GPA) with a major in environmental science and a minor in agricultural science.

Shoaf, who hails from Advance, N.C., serves as a team captain, and she holds three program individual event records: in the 50 freestyle (26:01 seconds), 100 butterfly (1:03.93), 200 butterfly (2:25.17).

She scored 23 points for the Panthers in this year’s league championship meet, staged at Liberty University and won by the University of Lynchburg.

This marks the first time that a Ferrum student-athlete has received a Scholar Athlete of the Year award, which is presented in all conference-sponsored sports, male and female.

“I am extremely proud of Katyie for winning this award,’’ Ferrum head swimming coach Margaret Bisnett said.

“She is dedicated and works hard at everything she does and her commitment to swimming and academics has set the bar very high for our program.’’