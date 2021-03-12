Shorter, Atchue are victorious for Eagles

Next for the Eagles was Harper Dillon (24:54.51) in 17th, followed by Whitney Holland (25:47.67) in 21st and Morgan Lietz (26:41.47) and Natalie Davis (26:49.25) in 27th and 28th.

Atchue (17:06.60) finished almost 45 seconds ahead of Lord Botetourt’s Evan Gates (17:51.40) in a 42-runner field.

Atchue is the reigning Blue Ridge District champion and the runner-up in Class 6 Region A. He placed eighth in the state meet as a freshman.

Atchue and Gates were the only runners to break the 18-minute mark.

Lord Botetourt, featuring runners who finished second, third, fourth and seventh, won the meet with 26 points.

FCHS (43) was second, followed by Northside (71) and William Byrd. Staunton River and William Fleming had runners in the field, but neither had a scoring team.

Parker Chapman (18:30.27) was fifth for the Eagles, followed by Kyle Roach (19:03.07) in ninth and Andrew Riddle (19:49.26) in 13th.

Next was Josh Mills (21:06.73) and Ethan Ellis (21:17.66) in 21st and 22nd, Sebastian Ellis (21:25.61) and Roman Ciulla (22:00.88) in 25th and 26th, Drew McElvain (22:37.06) in 29th and Logan Cadou (24:35.61) in 36th.