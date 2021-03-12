Shorter, Atchue are victorious for Eagles

SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County’s boys ad girls cross country teams came away with the top individual prizes at Wednesday’s Blue Ridge District meets at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.
Lord Botetourt swept top team accolades.
FCHS junior Addie Shorter won the girls 5K (3.1 miles) and Eagles sophomore Nathan Atchue claimed victory in the boys 5K.
Both were coming off recent All-State performances in the Class 6 state indoor track and field championships in Virginia Beach.
Lord Botetourt, with three runners placing among the top 10 finishers, won the girls meet with 45 points, followed by reigning Blue Ridge District champion FCHS with 56, William Byrd with 57 and Northside with 58.
William Fleming had competitors in the 45-runner field, but the Colonels failed to construct a required five-runner scoring squad.
Shorter won the race on her home course in 20:12.48. She was more than a minute faster than Lord Botetourt’s Sydney Vokus (21:23.92), the second-place finisher.
Shorter took second in the Blue Ridge District’s last postseason race, staged on the Eagles’ home course in the fall of 2018. She finished behind teammate Kylie Cooper, who did not compete Wednesday.
Also for FCHS, freshman Julianne Bowman (23:48.66) crossed the finish line in seventh and Caroline Horne (24:23.89) came in 10th.
Next for the Eagles was Harper Dillon (24:54.51) in 17th, followed by Whitney Holland (25:47.67) in 21st and Morgan Lietz (26:41.47) and Natalie Davis (26:49.25) in 27th and 28th.
Atchue (17:06.60) finished almost 45 seconds ahead of Lord Botetourt’s Evan Gates (17:51.40) in a 42-runner field.
Atchue is the reigning Blue Ridge District champion and the runner-up in Class 6 Region A. He placed eighth in the state meet as a freshman.
Atchue and Gates were the only runners to break the 18-minute mark.
Lord Botetourt, featuring runners who finished second, third, fourth and seventh, won the meet with 26 points.
FCHS (43) was second, followed by Northside (71) and William Byrd. Staunton River and William Fleming had runners in the field, but neither had a scoring team.
Parker Chapman (18:30.27) was fifth for the Eagles, followed by Kyle Roach (19:03.07) in ninth and Andrew Riddle (19:49.26) in 13th.
Next was Josh Mills (21:06.73) and Ethan Ellis (21:17.66) in 21st and 22nd, Sebastian Ellis (21:25.61) and Roman Ciulla (22:00.88) in 25th and 26th, Drew McElvain (22:37.06) in 29th and Logan Cadou (24:35.61) in 36th.
Each of the top 14 runners broke the 20-minute mark.
In the boys middle school race, an event comprised of seven runners, Jonah Bowman, a seventh grader, finished first in 19:38.59.
Christian Heritage Academy runners Chase Arrington (22:11.91), Wyatt Gardner (22:46.00) and Lucas King (23:01.08) were second, third and fourth.
In the girls middle school race, Caitlyn Roach, a sixth-grader, placed first in 23:42.95.
The next Blue Ridge District event is Monday at Moneta Park at 5 p.m. Staunton River is the host school.