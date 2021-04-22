Shorter, Atchue place fourth, fifth in Class 6 meets

LEESBURG - Franklin County distance runners Addie Shorter and Nathan Atchue have earned top five finishes in Thursday's Class 6 state girls and boys cross country meets at Oatlands Plantation.
Tuscarora was the host school for the event.
Shorter, a junior who was making her third appearance in the state meet, placed fourth in 19:23.
Shorter, the Region A runner-up, was the top runner from that region which includes Franklin County and schools in the Richmond and Virginia Beach areas.
Sixty-seven runners competed for the individual championship, won by Thais Rolly, a sophomore from McLean. She edged Sailor Eastman, a freshman from Battlefield, by two seconds: 18:36 to 18:38.
Rolly and Eastman were the only runners to break the 19-minute mark.
Runners placing third through 13th broke the 20-minute mark in the 5K (3.1-mile) race.
Ocean Lakes of Region captured top team laurels with 63 points. Eight squads competed for the championship.
Also representing Region A was James River-Midlothian, which finished eighth with 194 points.
Atchue, a sophomore who was making his second appearance in the state meet, came in fifth in 16:27, 17 seconds in arrears to winner Bryce Lentz of Colgan.
Atchue, the Region A champion, was the top finisher from the region.
The top 11 finishers all broke the 17-minute mark.
Only 49 seconds separated first from 11th place.
Sixty-eight runners competed in the 5K.
Oakton claimed the team championship with 37 points.
Ocean Lakes finished sixth with 137 points and James River-Midlothian was seventh with 151 points.
Eight teams raced for the title.