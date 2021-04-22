 Skip to main content
Shorter, Atchue place fourth, fifth in Class 6 meets
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Shorter, Atchue place fourth, fifth in Class 6 meets

LEESBURG - Franklin County distance runners Addie Shorter and Nathan Atchue have earned top five finishes in Thursday's Class 6 state girls and boys cross country meets at Oatlands Plantation.

Tuscarora was the host school for the event.

Shorter, a junior who was making her third appearance in the state meet, placed fourth in 19:23.

Shorter, the Region A runner-up, was the top runner from that region which includes Franklin County and schools in the Richmond and Virginia Beach areas.

Sixty-seven runners competed for the individual championship, won by Thais Rolly, a sophomore from McLean. She edged Sailor Eastman, a freshman from Battlefield, by two seconds: 18:36 to 18:38.

Rolly and Eastman were the only runners to break the 19-minute mark.

Runners placing third through 13th broke the 20-minute mark in the 5K (3.1-mile) race.

Ocean Lakes of Region captured top team laurels with 63 points. Eight squads competed for the championship.

Also representing Region A was James River-Midlothian, which finished eighth with 194 points.

Atchue, a sophomore who was making his second appearance in the state meet, came in fifth in 16:27, 17 seconds in arrears to winner Bryce Lentz of Colgan.

Atchue, the Region A champion, was the top finisher from the region.

The top 11 finishers all broke the 17-minute mark.

Only 49 seconds separated first from 11th place.

Sixty-eight runners competed in the 5K.

Oakton claimed the team championship with 37 points.

Ocean Lakes finished sixth with 137 points and James River-Midlothian was seventh with 151 points.

Eight teams raced for the title.

