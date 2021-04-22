Shorter, Atchue place fourth, fifth in Class 6 meets

LEESBURG - Franklin County distance runners Addie Shorter and Nathan Atchue have earned top five finishes in Thursday's Class 6 state girls and boys cross country meets at Oatlands Plantation.

Tuscarora was the host school for the event.

Shorter, a junior who was making her third appearance in the state meet, placed fourth in 19:23.

Shorter, the Region A runner-up, was the top runner from that region which includes Franklin County and schools in the Richmond and Virginia Beach areas.

Sixty-seven runners competed for the individual championship, won by Thais Rolly, a sophomore from McLean. She edged Sailor Eastman, a freshman from Battlefield, by two seconds: 18:36 to 18:38.

Rolly and Eastman were the only runners to break the 19-minute mark.

Runners placing third through 13th broke the 20-minute mark in the 5K (3.1-mile) race.

Ocean Lakes of Region captured top team laurels with 63 points. Eight squads competed for the championship.

Also representing Region A was James River-Midlothian, which finished eighth with 194 points.