Shorter, Atchue win third races of season

ROANOKE - Franklin County distance runners Addie Shorter and Nathan Atchue each claimed a third victory in Blue Ridge District cross country competition in the league's final race of the 2021 spring season Thursday at Northside.

Shorter, a junior, and Atchue, a sophomore, were the only campaigners to capture individual accolades.

Shorter, the district's runner-up in 2019, crossed the finish line in 21:25.46 and edged Lord Botetourt junior Sydney Vokus (22:02.86) for the 5K (3.1 miles) victory. Thirty-five runners were in the field.

Atchue, the league's champion in 2019, posted a winning time of 17:56.53. He was the only runner to break the 18-minute mark.

Senior Bryson Cook (18:01. 41) and junior Evan Gates (18:08.17), both of Lord Botetourt, finished second and third in a 34-runner field.

William Byrd won the girls race with 45 points, followed by Northside (49), FCHS (55) and Lord Botetourt (74).

Lord Botetourt was triumphant in the boys race with 40 points, followed by FCHS (47) and Northside (47) in a second-place tie and William Byrd (86) in fourth.