Shorter, Cooper, Atchue capture Region A championships

VIRGINIA BEACH - Three Franklin County outdoor track and field standouts won Class 6 Region A individual championships and a fourth claimed a berth in this weekend's state meet by placing third at Landstown High School.

Junior Addie Shorter captured championship accolades in the girls 3,200-meter (2-mile) run by besting 12 other challengers, including freshman teammate Julianne Bowman, who finished ninth.

Shorter's winning time of 11:21.14 was 17.14 seconds better than the time of second-place finisher Sophia Pommerenk, a sophomore from Ocean Lakes.

Each of the top three finishers broke the 12-minute mark.

Junior Kylie Cooper won the girls 800-meter run by defeating nine other rivals in 2:11.76.

Placing second was junior Aniya Mosley (2:14.46), a junior from Ocean Lakes.

Sophomore Nathan Atchue claimed top laurels in the boys'1,600-meter run by topping 14 other runners in 4:31.71.

Placing second was Quinn Parrish (4:37.81), a freshman from James River-Midlothian.

Shorter, Cooper and Atchue earned state berths based on their finishes. The Class 6 meet is this weekend at Todd Stadium in Newport News.