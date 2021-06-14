Shorter, Cooper, Atchue capture Region A championships

VIRGINIA BEACH - Three Franklin County outdoor track and field standouts won Class 6 Region A individual championships and a fourth claimed a berth in this weekend's state meet by placing third at Landstown High School.
Junior Addie Shorter captured championship accolades in the girls 3,200-meter (2-mile) run by besting 12 other challengers, including freshman teammate Julianne Bowman, who finished ninth.
Shorter's winning time of 11:21.14 was 17.14 seconds better than the time of second-place finisher Sophia Pommerenk, a sophomore from Ocean Lakes.
Each of the top three finishers broke the 12-minute mark.
Junior Kylie Cooper won the girls 800-meter run by defeating nine other rivals in 2:11.76.
Placing second was junior Aniya Mosley (2:14.46), a junior from Ocean Lakes.
Sophomore Nathan Atchue claimed top laurels in the boys'1,600-meter run by topping 14 other runners in 4:31.71.
Placing second was Quinn Parrish (4:37.81), a freshman from James River-Midlothian.
Shorter, Cooper and Atchue earned state berths based on their finishes. The Class 6 meet is this weekend at Todd Stadium in Newport News.
Also earning a berth in the state meet was senior Elodie Walton, who finished in a tie for third in the girls pole vault - she cleared 8 feet.
Sarah Schmitt, a senior from Cosby, cleared 12 feet to claim the championship.
Also competing for the Eagles were freshman Halie Cundiff (13th girls shot put, 23-feet, 9 inches); junior Jamerise Holland (13th boys shot put, 37 feet, 10 inches); sophomore Greyson Strachan (fifth boys pole vault, 8 feet); sophomore Azariah Smith (sixth boys high jump, 5 feet, 6 inches) and Holland (eighth, 5 feet, 6 inches); senior Angelina Spade (16th girls discus, 59 feet, 9 1/2 inches); Holland (12th boys discus, 92 feet, 4 inches); junior Nevell Gaskins (eighth boys 110-meter hurdles, 18.76 seconds and eighth boys 300-meter hurdles, 47.41 seconds; Atchue (seventh boys 800-meter run, 2:06.93); sophomore Parker Chapman (sixth boys 3,200-meter run, 10:26.09); and freshman Kyle Roach (eighth boys 3,200-meter run, 10:50.22).
FCHS finished 10th out of 11 teams in the girls meet with 25.5 points and 10th out of 11 teams in the boys meet with 23 points.
TEAM SCORES
GIRLS: 1. Western Branch 129, 2. Thomas Dale 106, 3. Floyd Kellam 78, 4. Cosby 75, 5. Ocean Lakes 64, 6. Tallwood 57, 7. Grassfield 35.5, 8. Landstown 33, 9. Oscar Smith 32, 10. Franklin County 25.5, 11. James River-Midlothian 21.
BOYS: 1. Western Branch 134, 2. Grassfield 98, 3. Ocean Lakes 89, 4. Oscar Smith 61, 5. Tallwood 57, 6. Thomas Dale 54, 7. Floyd Kellam 44, 8. Cosby 39, 9. James River-Midlothian 36, 10. Franklin County 25, 11. Landstown 23.