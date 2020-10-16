Shorter places fourth, sets personal-best time

The track plans to honor one of its own — driver Ricky Gillespie who recently passed away — with an open practice, rides in race cars for youth and adults and a youth bicycle race.

All monies raised are to be given to Gillespie’s family to help cover his funeral expenses, track promoter Langley Austin said in a Facebook post announcing Saturday’s activities.

Cost is $20. The track plans to serve dinner to patrons at no additional cost; however, it is asked the fans bring beverages.

Practice is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rides and dinner are from 3 p.m. to dark.

Racing resumes Sunday, Oct. 25 when the speedway’s 2020 champions will be crowned in all regular divisions. Also the track will pay tribute to the late Kenny Hodges, a former racer and crew member at FCS with a 44-lap salute.

Races are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, and on Nov. 20-22 the second annual Southern Turkey Derby race is slated.

Austin said the schedule is set for the remainder of the year unless “there are weather-related or COVID-19 related issues.’’

