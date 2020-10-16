Shorter places fourth, sets personal-best time

WINCHESTER — Franklin County junior distance runner Addie Shorter placed fourth in last Friday’s second girls race of the inaugural Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League.
Shorter, last year’s Blue Ridge District runner-up and a two-time Class 6 state qualifier, completed the trek in 18:52.4.
Shorter competed unattached.
Shorter’s time is a personal best.
Shorter placed fifth in the first race of the inaugural series last month.
All races in the series are staged at the Kernstown Battlefield Cross Country course in Winchester.
Kernstown Battlefield is the home course of John Handley High School and Shenandoah University of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Each of the top five finishers broke the 19-minute mark.
Lauren Beatty of Winchester won the race in 18:11.6.
Beatty won by seven seconds over Kerri Toney (18:18.9) of Richmond.
The next race in the series is Friday, Oct. 23.
Speedway to honor one of its own
CALLAWAY — There will be no racing at Franklin County Speedway (FCS) this weekend, but there will be special, on-track action Saturday afternoon.
The track plans to honor one of its own — driver Ricky Gillespie who recently passed away — with an open practice, rides in race cars for youth and adults and a youth bicycle race.
All monies raised are to be given to Gillespie’s family to help cover his funeral expenses, track promoter Langley Austin said in a Facebook post announcing Saturday’s activities.
Cost is $20. The track plans to serve dinner to patrons at no additional cost; however, it is asked the fans bring beverages.
Practice is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rides and dinner are from 3 p.m. to dark.
Racing resumes Sunday, Oct. 25 when the speedway’s 2020 champions will be crowned in all regular divisions. Also the track will pay tribute to the late Kenny Hodges, a former racer and crew member at FCS with a 44-lap salute.
Races are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, and on Nov. 20-22 the second annual Southern Turkey Derby race is slated.
Austin said the schedule is set for the remainder of the year unless “there are weather-related or COVID-19 related issues.’’
Benefit tournament winners are cited
HARDY — The Andy Andrews Memorial Fall Fling staged earlier this month at The Westlake Golf and Country Club, was deemed a “swinging” success due to to the generosity of sponsors, supporters, volunteers and players.
Charities benefitting from the 12th annual golf tournament sponsored by Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta included Bedford Domestic Violence Center, Bethlehem Preschool, Food for Kids, Franklin Resource Center (Domestic Violence), Hope to Walk, Henry Fork Service Center, SML Good Neighbors, and Lake Christian Ministries.
The event honors the late Andy Andrews who was an ambassador of Smith Mountain Lake, and a supporter of local and area ministries.
Below are the winning teams from the tournament.
First Place - Dave Natysin, Kathy Natysin, Louise Butler, Carlton Butler
Second Place - Lake Frazier, Mark Waggoner, Matt Woodford, Adam Beck
Third Place - Rick Carroll, Dolly Carroll, Brad Claeys, Dick Ungerer
It is estimated each charity is to receive $1,000 due in large part to dozens of individual hole sponsors, along with major sponsors The Natysin Family Foundation, CAPPS Home Building Center, Citizens on Patrol (COPS) and Ridgeview Dermatology.
SML Sandlot 10U wins lone game in tournament
MONETA — SML Sandlot was the only victor in last weekend’s Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic 10 baseball tournament, played at the Westlake Baptist Church field.
SML Sandlot, which is based in Franklin County, bested SML Anglers, which is based in Bedford County, 12-7 in Friday’s only scheduled contest.
It turned out to be the only game played in a planned, two-day, six-game, round-robin event.
The four games slated for Saturday all were rained out and the event was canceled.
Mountain bike races are set for Saturday
SIX-MILE POST — The Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) are bringing championship mountain bicycling to Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex this month.
Officials with both organizations confirmed in a prepared statement released last week that the Waid Park Spring Enduro and VA Short Track XC championship race would be staged at the Six-Mile Post facility on Saturday, Oct. 17.
“We are very excited to bring this new recreational event to Franklin County and the mountain bike racing community,’’ said Paul Chapman, the county’s recreation director. “This also serves as Franklin County’s contribution to a re-imagined and socially-distanced Go Fest weekend.’’
Pre-registration is required and open online at www.bikereg.com/waidenduro.
COVID-19 pandemic measures will be implemented to ensure state guidelines are maintained throughout race day.
The event will be limited to 100 riders and not exceed 250 total attendance, officials with both organizations said.
The presenting sponsor is the Town of Rocky Mount.
Free bike events for youth are planned on Franklin County’s new skill challenge loop.
A custom logo t-shirt sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge and a neck buff are included with registrations.
The event starts at 9 a.m. with a fast and furious short track cross country race on the Shinerunner trail.
Jumps, berms, balance features and two stiff climbs pack a whole lot of action into a short event.
Race distances will range from either 2.5 or 5 miles.
The Short Track race is sanctioned by USA Cycling and requires a $10 one-day license, which is available for purchase online.
The main event is the inaugural Waid Park Sprint Enduro.
Competitors can expect at least four stages utilizing the newest and most progressive features built in the Waid Park trail network featuring rock gardens, man-made jumps and sections with back-to-back corners.
Timing will be manually operated via Webscorer Pro.
No USAC license is needed for this event.
“As a regional chamber, our mission is to grow business, promote tourism and strengthen the social and economic environment in the counties we serve,’’ SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley said.
“In partnership with the Franklin County Parks and Recreation (Department), we are committed to providing an awesome racing experience and competitive challenge at this beautiful, 500-acre (Waid) park.
Franklin County cheerleading tryouts are set for November
Tryouts for Franklin County’s 2020-2021 junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading squads and Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s cheerleading team are scheduled for four days in early November.
Tryouts are slated for 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium with the following schedule in use.
On Nov. 2, and Nov. 9, tryouts for Group A students and all virtual students with last names that begin with A through L will be conducted.
On Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, tryouts for Group B students and all virtual students with last names that begin with M through Z will be conducted.
There will be no virtual tryouts.
Any student enrolled at FCHS or BFMS is eligible to try out and he or she must have a physical form on file with the athletic department in order to participate.
Tryout packets are available through the high school athletic department.
Open conditioning to prepare for tryouts is scheduled on Mondays during October from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hawkins Gym.
For information, contact FCHS head varsity coach Marsha Lopez (540) 483-5332.
