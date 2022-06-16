Showcase camp is scheduled for June 29

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s baseball staff is conducting a summer showcase camp of Wednesday, June 29 at W.B. Adams Field.

Players from graduating classes in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 can attend.

The camp features a pro-style workout during the first half of the day and conclude with a game.

Players will be timed in the 60-yard dash and be evaluated fielding ground balls, catching fly balls, bullpen work (pitchers), etc.

On-field batting practice will be conducted.

Lunch will not be provided.

The camp’s morning session breaks at noon for an hour and during that period, campers can either eat a lunch that they bring or leave to get food and come back. Bowling tournament is slated for June 24 Rocky Mount Fire Department Auxiliary is staging a bowling tournament Friday, June 24. The Rocky Mount Bowling Center is hosting the tournament from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Twenty-four four-player teams are needed. Cost is $100 a team and includes three games and shoe rental. There will be no refunds. Concessions will be available for purchase, no outside food or drinks are permitted. First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded. Drawings for door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held. Donations are welcome. To sign up a team, call Laurie Shipman, (540)-493-5597.

Youth cheer clinic is July 25-26

The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheerleading Clinic is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school.