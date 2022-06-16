Showcase camp is scheduled for June 29

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s baseball staff is conducting a summer showcase camp of Wednesday, June 29 at W.B. Adams Field.
Players from graduating classes in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 can attend.
The camp features a pro-style workout during the first half of the day and conclude with a game.
On-field batting practice will be conducted.
Lunch will not be provided.
The camp’s morning session breaks at noon for an hour and during that period, campers can either eat a lunch that they bring or leave to get food and come back.
Bowling tournament is slated for June 24
Rocky Mount Fire Department Auxiliary is staging a bowling tournament Friday, June 24.
The Rocky Mount Bowling Center is hosting the tournament from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Twenty-four four-player teams are needed.
Cost is $100 a team and includes three games and shoe rental.
There will be no refunds.
Concessions will be available for purchase, no outside food or drinks are permitted.
First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded.
Drawings for door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held.
Donations are welcome.
To sign up a team, call Laurie Shipman, (540)-493-5597.
Youth cheer clinic is July 25-26
The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheerleading Clinic is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.
Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.
Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts and jumps from the Franklin County Eagle Cheerleading squads, and each participant will receive a spirit item for attending.
Parents and guardians must sign a permission form for their children to attend prior to the start of the clinic.
Brick fundraising campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
HOF nominations are being accepted
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.