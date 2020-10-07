Sideline cheerleading tryouts are set for November

Tryouts for Franklin County’s 2020-2021 junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading squads and Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s cheerleading team are scheduled for four days in early November.

Tryouts are slated for 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium with the following schedule in use.

On Nov. 2, and Nov. 9, tryouts for Group A students and all virtual students with last names that begin with A through L will be conducted.

On Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, tryouts for Group B students and all virtual students with last names that begin with M through Z will be conducted.

There will be no virtual tryouts.

Any student enrolled at FCHS or BFMS is eligible to try out and he or she must have a physical form on file with the athletic department in order to participate.

Tryout packets are available through the high school athletic department.

Open conditioning to prepare for tryouts is scheduled on Monday, Oct. 19 and Monday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hawkins Gym.

For information, contact FCHS head varsity coach Marsha Lopez (540) 483-5332.