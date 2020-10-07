Sideline cheerleading tryouts are set for November

Tryouts for Franklin County’s 2020-2021 junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading squads and Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s cheerleading team are scheduled for four days in early November.
Tryouts are slated for 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium with the following schedule in use.
On Nov. 2, and Nov. 9, tryouts for Group A students and all virtual students with last names that begin with A through L will be conducted.
On Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, tryouts for Group B students and all virtual students with last names that begin with M through Z will be conducted.
There will be no virtual tryouts.
Any student enrolled at FCHS or BFMS is eligible to try out and he or she must have a physical form on file with the athletic department in order to participate.
Tryout packets are available through the high school athletic department.
Open conditioning to prepare for tryouts is scheduled on Monday, Oct. 19 and Monday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hawkins Gym.
For information, contact FCHS head varsity coach Marsha Lopez (540) 483-5332.
SML Fall Classic is set for this weekend
MONETA — SML Sandlot 10U is hosting the Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic baseball tournament Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10.
The two-day, four-team round-robin event is being staged at the Westlake Baptist Church field.
One game is set for Friday, Oct. 9 and five games are slated for Saturday, Oct. 10.
All games are six innings or 1 hour, 45 minutes with no new inning to be played after the time limit.
Concessions are available at the field for purchase, and restrooms are located inside the lower level of the church.
Tournament officials ask that patrons parking in the lower gravel lot at the church if possible.
There is no gate fee.
SML Sandlot faces SML Anglers in the tournament’s first game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.
The scheduled match-ups for Saturday, Oct. 10 are 5 Star Rays-Blue Ridge versus SML Anglers at 10 a.m.; SML Anglers versus Carolina Curve at noon; SML Sandlot versus 5 Star Rays Blue Ridge at 2 p.m.; 5 Star Rays-Blue Ridge versus Carolina Curve at 4 p.m.; and SML Sandlot versus Carolina Curve at 6 p.m.
Mountain bike races are slated for Oct. 17
SIX-MILE POST — The Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) are bringing championship mountain bicycling to Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex this month.
Officials with both organizations confirmed in a prepared statement released last week that the Waid Park Spring Enduro and VA Short Track XC championship race would be staged at the Six-Mile Post facility on Saturday, Oct. 17.
“We are very excited to bring this new recreational event to Franklin County and the mountain bike racing community,’’ said Paul Chapman, the county’s recreation director. “This also serves as Franklin County’s contribution to a re-imagined and socially-distanced Go Fest weekend.’’
Pre-registration is required and open online at www.bikereg.com/waidenduro.
COVID-19 pandemic measures will be implemented to ensure state guidelines are maintained throughout race day.
The event will be limited to 100 riders and not exceed 250 total attendance, officials with both organizations said.
The presenting sponsor is the Town of Rocky Mount.
Free bike events for youth are planned on Franklin County’s new skill challenge loop.
A custom logo t-shirt sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge and a neck buff are included with registrations.
The event starts at 9 a.m. with a fast and furious short track cross country race on the Shinerunner trail.
Jumps, berms, balance features and two stiff climbs pack a whole lot of action into a short event.
Race distances will range from either 2.5 or 5 miles.
The Short Track race is sanctioned by USA Cycling and requires a $10 one-day license, which is available for purchase online.
The main event is the inaugural Waid Park Sprint Enduro.
Competitors can expect at least four stages utilizing the newest and most progressive features built in the Waid Park trail network featuring rock gardens, man-made jumps and sections with back-to-back corners.
Timing will be manually operated via Webscorer Pro.
No USAC license is needed for this event.
“As a regional chamber, our mission is to grow business, promote tourism and strengthen the social and economic environment in the counties we serve,’’ Executive Director Christopher Finley said.
“In partnership with Franklin County Parks and Recreation, we are committed to providing an awesome racing experience and competitive challenge at this beautiful park.’’
