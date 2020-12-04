 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signing Ceremony
0 comments

Signing Ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Franklin County student-athletes Michael Williams, Adriana Hart, Oscar Garcia, Maddie Chitwood, John-Michael Holley, Julian Nichols and Jackson Nicholson have made their college choices.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics