LOS ANGELES - Liberty University player and former Jefferson Forest prep golfer Isaac Simmons teed off late Thursday afternoon in the 2023 United States Open golf tournament at The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course.

The 72-hole, four-day tournament crowns its champion on Sunday.

The field will be cut after today’s round of the 123rd annual event.

Simmons shot a 138 (69-69) during qualifying at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. earlier this month.

Simmons’ scorecard featured 10 birdies.

Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club in Huddleston is Simmons’ home course.

Simmons has announced plans to return to Liberty University for his final season of college golf in 2023-2024.

Simmons said patrons who wish to follow his progress in the US Open can do so on Instagram: @isaacsimmons209.

Mullins commits to William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG - Franklin County football standout Haven Mullins has made a non-binding, verbal commitment to continue his career in the fall of 2024 with The College of William & Mary.

The Tribe competes in the Football Championship Subdivison (FCS), which stages a 32-team postseason tournament to determine its national champion.

William & Mary is the alma mater of Franklin County head football coach J.R. Edwards, former head coach Melvin Martin and former standout running back Tim Witcher.

The earliest Mullins can sign is December 20.

Mullins. 6-foot-4 1/4, 225 pounds, is a 225 pounds and a past all-district and all-region performer is Class 6, the top classification in the Virginia High School League (VHSL).

With the 2023 season, Franklin County makes its debut in Class 5, Region C, which is comprised of 15 teams.

Basketball camp begins June 19

Franklin County High School’s boys basketball skills camp for rising second to rising seventh grade boys is Monday, June 19 to Thursday, June 22.

Sessions are from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

New Franklin County coach Brandon Smith is the instructor.

For information, call Smith, (540) 483-5332, or contact him by email: brandon.smith@frco.k12.va.us .

Prospect camp is June 24

FERRUM - The 2023 Ferrum Night Lights Prospect Camp is Saturday, June 24 on the college’s campus.

Session is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Check in begins at 4 p.m.

Cost is $40.

For information, contact Ferrum assistant coach AJ Hopke by email: ehopke@ferrum.edu .

Torres, Thacker earn ODAC laurels

FOREST - Ferrum College baseball players Ozzie Torres and Bryce Thacker have earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors for the 2023 season.

Torres, a senior second baseman, and Thacker, a junior utility player, are second team selections.

Individual honorees are outfielder Hunter Cole of Randolph-Macon College (Player of the Year), Jack Bachmore of the University of Lynchburg (Pitcher of the Year), Kevin Anderson of Shenandoah University (Coach of the Year), Rylan Smith of Guilford (N.C.) College and Mitchell Salvino of Washington and Lee University (Scholar-Athlete).

National champion Lynchburg placed five players on the squad: one on the first team, two on the second team and two on the third team.

Sears receives ODAC honors

FOREST -Ferrum College softball standout Lyndsey Sears has received third team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors for the 2023 season.

Sears, a senior pitcher/first baseman, hails from Forest City, N.C.

It marks the second time that Sears has earned all-conference recognition.

Sears worked 102 1/3 innings inside the pitching circle and finished the season with a 9-7 record,105 strikeouts and a 1.98 earned run average (ERA).

She batted .333 with six doubles.

Also, former Franklin County prep star Karle Cundiff, a University of Lynchburg third baseman earned second-team laurels.

Ferrum trackmen garner All-ODAC honors

FOREST - Ferrrum College’s 4x400 meter relay team has earned third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors for the 2023 season.

The team is comprised of sophomore Michael Hamm, junior Seth Shafer, freshmanDeontae Lawson and senior Kwajay Witcher.

The foursome’s top time was 3:23.19.​

Franklin County seeks football statistician

Franklin County’s varsity football team is seeking a volunteer statistician for the 2023 season.

Those interested in the position are asked to call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332 for information.