Sisters play together, stay together

FERRUM – When it comes time to go to college, many siblings head off in different directions. Some choose different schools for academic or co-curricular programs and interests.
Not so for sisters Carly and Erin Nelson, both of whom traveled north on U.S. 220 then west on Virginia 40 to reach Ferrum College.
Total time and distance ventured: less than 30 minutes and approximately 23 miles from their home in Collinsville.
Separated in age by 19 months, the Nelsons recently finished their sophomore and freshman seasons, respectively, with the Ferrum softball program this past spring.
Carly returns this year as a junior infielder for the Panthers, while Erin enters her sophomore year as a pitcher and outfielder.
This is not the first time the sisters have competed together on the same team.
Carly started playing softball first and that’s what got Erin interested in the sport. Carly had been playing for almost two years and had to beg Erin to try it so they could play together.
The two have been teammates for seven years.
“Once Erin finally did try out, we never looked back,” Carly said. “We’ve been teammates ever since.”
From 2015-2018, their team was Class 3 Bassett of the Piedmont District where Carly was a second baseman/outfielder and Erin was a pitcher/outfielder.
Also, they have played travel volleyball, basketball and soccer together.
“... In the end, softball was always our favorite sport and we both decided to focus our efforts there,’’ Carly said.
The Nelsons hail from an active household.
Mom Marti lived in Danville before moving to Collinsville when she was 12. She was captain of the rifle squad for three years at Fieldale-Collinsville High School (F-C) and was a cheerleader at Patrick Henry Community College.
Dad Ricky is from Fieldale. He played recreation football, basketball and baseball growing up, following in his older brother’s footsteps. Connie Mack baseball was popular at that time and he devoted his time there.
Sister Megan, 34, who lives in Collinsville, grew up playing basketball and continued in the sport through high school. She scored her 1,000th career point midway through her senior year at F-C.
Megan’s 2004 graduating class was F-C’s last as a high school. School consolidation in Henry County led to its conversion to a middle school.
Erin said Megan got her and Carly into basketball growing up.
“We were introduced to basketball when we were barely even walking and seeing our oldest sister playing was all it took,”Erin said. “Whatever she was doing, we wanted to do.”
Gracie, 11, is the youngest of the four sisters, and has played basketball for two years, soccer for a year and is playing softball for Lady Slammers 12U travel team.
She has been playing softball for five years - following in the footsteps of Erin and Carly.
When Gracie became of age to begin playing sports, Marti and Ricky were stretched thin with practices and games for all three young sisters.
So, Carly and Erin decided to follow their passion for softball. Throughout the seven years that they have played together, Ricky coached both in travel ball and was a volunteer assistant coach at Bassett.
The travel organization (Lady Slammers Fastpitch) for which Carly and Erin have played was founded by Marti and Ricky in 2013 with one team and 10 players.
Now, it fields five teams with more than 55 players.
Carly said she chose Ferrum because it gave her a feeling of “home.”
On her very first visit to campus, the breathtaking scenery, friendly people, and small size made her feel welcomed, she said.
Erin said she chose Ferrum not only because she wanted to be close to home, but because the school offered her something that no other one could match - being on the field again with her sister.
Carly is a health and human performance (HHP) major with a concentration in exercise and sports studies. Also, she has minors in coaching and Spanish and carries a 3.81 cumulative grade point average (GPA).
Carly has made the Dean’s List twice, the President’s List twice and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic team twice.
Erin is double-majoring in pre-professional health sciences with pre-therapy emphasis and HHP exercise science, with a minor in psychology.
Also a model student, Erin has accumulated a 3.91 GPA and has made the Dean’s List, President’s List and the ODAC All-Academic team during the past year.
Both sisters say they are looking forward to the 2021 softball season.
“Having our season cut short this year was definitely a heart breaker, but my teammates and I have been using all the time on our hands to get better.” Carly said. “I can’t wait to be back on the field with them; when we get the chance, I know we are going to make the most of it.”
Ferrum opened the 2020 campaign with 10 straight wins, then the Panthers dropped three straight outings before winning their last two.
Ferrum debuted in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) NCAA Division III poll on February 26 at No. 25. As the winning streak continued, the Panthers rose to No. 13.
Ferrum’s final mark of 12-3 produced a No. 23 final ranking.
Days after a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Mary Baldwin University, the ODAC and Ferrum opted to cancel the spring sports campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferrum was undefeated in its home ballpark, American National Bank Field, during the abbreviated season.
“Being a freshman with this past season ending unexpectedly gave me what felt like a sneak peek of college softball,” Erin said.
“After the countless memories I made in such a short period of time, I can’t wait to see what next season has in store for my teammates and I.”
Ferrum head softball coach Gerald Culler recruited both sisters. He and his staff have coached a number of siblings while in charge of the Panthers.
“We have been very fortunate at Ferrum to have had several sisters play here since I started coaching,” Culler said. “The Shoemakers, Cullers, Hamletts and now the Nelson sisters. They have all made contributions to the team, but maybe the best thing is that they excel academically.
“Carly was recruited as a second baseman and became a starter as a sophomore. She was having a solid year until our season was cut short because of the virus. She has a great work ethic and has become a team leader,’’ Culler said.
“Erin was recruited as a pitcher, but has shown potential as a hitter and outfielder as well. Both can be relied on to do whatever the team needs,’’ Culler said.
Culler was aware of the stellar play in the Piedmont District because he coached in the league during a distinguished career at Patrick County High School in Stuart.
There are several other sister-sister, brother-brother and sister-brother duos at Ferrum.
Arielle Eure plays for the softball team and her brother Darden Eure-Parrish plays baseball.
Lance Keiser is an All-American and national tournament qualifer in golf . His twin brother, Adam, plays football
Ashley Roberts plays volleyball while her sister Amanda Wall is a volunteer assistant coach with the softball team.
Wall helped Ferrum win the 2016 USA South Athletic Conference softball tournament and make make the program’s fourth national tournament appearance.
Also, Caroline Saalweachter competes for the women’s swim team, while her brother Zac plays for the football team.
Gary Holden is Ferrum College’s sports information director and assistant athletic director
