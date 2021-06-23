Six Ferrum student-athletes are cited for academics

ASHLAND—Six Ferrum College student-athletes have earned Academic All-State accolades from the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) for 2020-21.

Thirty-seven state colleges and universities are represented and 220 student-athletes are honors, according to VaSID officials.

Honorees must have a cumulative grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.25 or better and have attained sophomore academic standing.

Six honorees is the maximum for each school. The team includes student-athletes representing NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and independent institutions and community colleges.

Receiving honors from Ferrum are junior Arielle Eure (softball, 3.95 GPA) and seniors Josh Greenway (baseball, 4.0 GPA), Kajuan Madden-McAfee (men’s basketball, 3.91 GPA), Alex Mattson (women’s soccer, 4.0 GPA), Jack Sheehan (men’s lacrosse/football, 3.93 GPA) and Katie Shoaf (women’s swimming, 3.98 GPA).

Eure hails from Summerfield, N.C.; Greenway hails from Roanoke; Madden-McAfee hails from Harrisonburg; Mattson hails from Virginia Beach; Sheehan hails from Boalsburg, Pa.; and Shoaf hails from Advance, N.C.

The majors of Ferrum’s honorees are health and human performance: exercise science (Eure and Greenway); applied mathematics (Madden-McAfee); pre-professional health sciences/philosophy (Mattson); social studies (Sheehan) and environmental science (Shoaf).