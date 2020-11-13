Six individuals are set to enter Ferrum College Alumni- Sports Hall of Fame

James has worked with the camp staff on Habitat for Humanity projects, feeding at homeless shelters, and gleaning at local farms and taking vegetables and fruits to local food pantries.

Also, James spent three seasons on the football coaching staff for the Roanoke Steam, which competed in Arena Football League 2.

Becky Piloto Fennessey of Avondale, Pa., played softball four years and women’s basketball three years from 1988-92.

She was a Dixie All-Conference first team selection in 1990 and 1991, earned spots on the all-tournament Team in 1989 and 1990, and was the conference tournament Most Valuable Player in 1989.

Piloto Fennessey ranks second on the softball program’s all-time season batting average list with a .537 average, a mark she attained in 1991.

She won batting titles in 1989, 1990 and 1991.

While in school, she worked with Ferrum Radio as disc jockey for two years and an administrator one year.

Piloto Fennessey has spent almost 30 years in information technology; she has worked with Fortune 100 companies across diverse industries and around the globe helping clients achieve their business goals.