Six individuals are set to enter Ferrum College Alumni- Sports Hall of Fame

FERRUM- Ferrum College has announced its Alumni Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020, with six individuals slated for induction.
Included in the group are two former three-sport athletes, two former two-sport athletes, and two coaches.
This year’s inductees are Elizabeth Adams O’Neal Class of 2000 (soccer, basketball, tennis), Kathy Bocock Class of 1984 (basketball, softball, volleyball), former men’s basketball coach Jim Hartbarger, current assistant football coach Bobby James Class of 1984, Shelby Irving Class of 1984 (basketball, softball) and Becky Piloto Fennessey Class of 1992 (softball, basketball).
Elizabeth Adams O'Neal of Wake Forest, N.C, played three sports at Ferrum from 1996-2000: soccer for four years, tennis for three years and basketball for one year.
She was Ferrum’s first Division III Academic All-American, earning third- team honors in 2000.
Adams O’Neal was a four-time Dixie Conference All-Academic selection, eight-time Dean’s List honoree, a USA South Silver Anniversary Team member, the Ferrum President’s Cup recipient in 2000 and Ferrum’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee in 2000.
Adams O’Neal was a Dixie Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week once in 1996, and served as team captain for the women’s soccer team in 1998 and 1999.
Also, her academic honors included Wall Street Journal Academic Achievement in Business Division Award, Lambda Sigma Honor Society, Alpha Chi Honor ▪ Society and Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
Also, she was a member of Ferrum’s Jazz and Concert Band from 1996-2000.
After graduating from Ferrum with a double major in marketing and finance, she worked for GTE in the Developer Services Marketing Integration Department in Dallas, Texas.
Adams O’Neal returned to Virginia in 2000 to begin work at Sunrise Senior Living as a Payroll Associate, and also joined a classic rock band called The Fabulous Dialtones.
She earned the Joy in Service Award in 2002, was promoted to the Sunrise Treasury Department as a Budget Analyst and is Senior Director of the Financial Planning and Analysis Department.
Adams O’Neal and her husband, Keith, have two daughters, Lyric (13), and Aria (9). She volunteered as team manager and head of recruitment and marketing for her daughters’ team, Triangle Formation Synchronized Ice Skating Team, which qualified for U.S. Nationals in 2020.
Recently, Adams was named second vice president of the Triangle Figure Skating Club of North Carolina (TFSCNC).
Kathy Bocock of Greensboro, N.C. played three sports at Ferrum from 1981-1983: basketball two years, and softball and volleyball one year each.
After graduating, she served as head women’s basketball coach and head softball coach at Averett University from 1993-2007, adding the role of Senior Woman Administrator her last 10 years.
She led the Cougars to the 1995 Dixie Conference softball regular-season co-championship and was named Coach of the Year. Also, she led Averett’s 2000 softball team to a 31-13 record and a No. 3 regional ranking.
Averett won the 2004 USA South Softball Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Division III Championships.
Bocock joined Elon (N.C.) University as a volunteer assistant softball coach in 2009, then served as assistant coach in 2010 and 2011.
In 2010, she helped lead Elon to the Southern Conference championship and the Phoenix made its first trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Bocock was promoted to head softball coach at Elon in 2012. Her teams posted 30-plus win seasons in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
In 2019, she led Elon to the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association title game, closed the season with a 33-20-1 mark and beat two Top-25 ranked teams.
Bocock earned more wins in her first two seasons (2012 and 2013) than any other coach in school history during Elon’s fast-pitch era. She has 463 career wins to her credit.,
She coached the only two All-Americans in Elon softball history and the only Division I female All-American at Elon.
Coach Jim Hartbarger of Silva, N.C. served as Ferrum’s head men’s basketball coach for three seasons from 1964-67 and produced a 71-15 record.
His teams won three consecutive Cavalier Tarheel Conference titles, and Hartbarger was named league Coach of the Year all three seasons.
Also, the Panthers won three straight NJCAA Region X titles and advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament all three seasons.
After leaving Ferrum, Hartbarger spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 1967-70 before being named head men’s basketball coach at Western Carolina University, where he spent five seasons at the helm.
He led Western Carolina to two NAIA District 6 regular-season titles and one tournament championship. WCU also advanced to the 1972 NAIA Championship Tournament.
Hartbarger’s 1970-71 team compiled a 25-5 record.
After leaving Western Carolina, he and his wife Jean bought a historic inn and restaurant in 1975, The Jarrett House, ln Dillsboro, N.C. which they owned and operated with their sons for 40 years.
Hartbarger was inducted into the Western Carolina University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Salem (West Virginia) College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
Shelby Irving of Danville played women’s basketball and softball two years each at Ferrum from 1980-84, helping the Panthers win the 1982 Virginia AIWA women’s basketball title, before serving as a volunteer student assistant coach her junior and senior years.
Irving worked two years with Danville Parks & Recreation after graduating from Ferrum, then served as head women’s basketball coach at Averett University from 1985-87.
In 1987, she became a firefighter in Danville for 16 years, the city’s first female firefighter. In 2004,
Irving was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal and in 2005, graduated summa cum laude from Danville Community College with an associate in fire science.
She was honored as Firefighter of the Year by the American Legion Post 1097 in 2006, then was promoted to Chief Fire Marshal in 2007.
In this role, she oversees all phases of the Fire Marshal’s Office: inspections, investigations, public education and prevention, and chairs several committees within the department.
Irving is known in the community for hosting a local television show “Fire Watch.’’
Danville Community College named Irving its 2010 Outstanding Alumni recipient.
During her 33 years of service with the Danville Fire Department, Irving has received numerous commendations, including a two-time recipient of the Ruby Archie Award for service, and excellence in leadership to the community.
Her other achievements include honors as Bank of America Neighborhood Champion, and one of eight individuals chosen in 2019 as Community Strong Persons of the year by URW Community Federal Credit Union, and Showcase Magazine.
Irving is the first Black Chief Officer and is the highest-ranking Black officer in the Danville Fire Department.
Bobby James of Rocky Mount has been part of Ferrum’s football program since 1979.
He served as a team manager as a student from 1979-83, then served as assistant football coach and assistant men’s basketball coach from 1984-91.
As a junior and senior at Ferrum, he served as Chairman of the Student Judicial Council.
James earned his bachelor’s in recreation & leisure with a minor in business .
James worked at Franklin County High School as a teacher, assistant girls basketball coach, freshman boys basketball head coach and assistant softball coach from 1992-2005.
During that time he served many years as a volunteer assistant football coach at Ferrum before accepting a full-time position in 2006.
James has served a long-time staff member at Camp Hanover in Hanover, since 1983. holding various roles,including counselor, kitchen manager, unit director and assistant camp director.
James has worked with the camp staff on Habitat for Humanity projects, feeding at homeless shelters, and gleaning at local farms and taking vegetables and fruits to local food pantries.
Also, James spent three seasons on the football coaching staff for the Roanoke Steam, which competed in Arena Football League 2.
Becky Piloto Fennessey of Avondale, Pa., played softball four years and women’s basketball three years from 1988-92.
She was a Dixie All-Conference first team selection in 1990 and 1991, earned spots on the all-tournament Team in 1989 and 1990, and was the conference tournament Most Valuable Player in 1989.
Piloto Fennessey ranks second on the softball program’s all-time season batting average list with a .537 average, a mark she attained in 1991.
She won batting titles in 1989, 1990 and 1991.
While in school, she worked with Ferrum Radio as disc jockey for two years and an administrator one year.
Piloto Fennessey has spent almost 30 years in information technology; she has worked with Fortune 100 companies across diverse industries and around the globe helping clients achieve their business goals.
Currently, she works as a Senior Director of Global Professional Services at Actifio, Inc., a software company headquartered in Waltham, Mass.where she had leadership oversight of staff around the globe in many countries and across six continents.
Prior to joining Actifio, Piloto Fennessey spent 13 years with IBM in leadership positions within global professional services, where she managed a $85M P&L business for IBM’s hybrid data management division.
During her tenure with IBM, she held positions as an executive architect and roles within sales, and was a volunteer member of the IBM Mentor Program designed to connect senior level employees to less experienced, high performing colleagues.
Piloto Fennessey worked for VWR International, Inc. for nine years, and seven years at Campbell Soup Company and Accenture in other diverse IT roles.
She holds multiple certifications as a certified architect with Open Group, ITIL Foundation.
With the coronavirus pandemic, Ferrum will delay holding an in-person induction ceremony until a safe and suitable date can be determined.
Gary Holden is Ferrum’s Assistant Athletic Director and Sports Information Director
