Skate competition is Sunday

A first skate competition in Rocky Mount in almost 15 years is scheduled for Sunday at the Rocky Mount Skate Park on Technology Drive.
The facility sits adjacent to the Franklin County Family YMCA-Rocky Mount branch and across from the Gereau Center.
Matt Ross, outdoor recreation manager with the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, and locals with an interest in the sport are spearheading a project to renovate and update the facility and plans are to use Sunday’s competition for fundraising purposes.
“We want to breathe new life into this valued community asset,’’ Ross said, adding that renovations include the addition of four ramps, including a 3x12 halfpipe.
All ages are welcome to attend Sunday’s event, which is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Domino’s is providing free pizza and the recreation department in providing beverages.
Competitions are planned in beginner and open categories, game of skate and best trick. Donations to the renovation project are tax deductible.
For information, call Ross, (540) 483-9293 or contact him by email: matt.Ross@FranklinCountyVA.gov .
Civitan Club golf tournament is today
HARDY - The Smith Mountain Lake Civitan Club is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament today (Friday, Sept. 24) at Copper Cove Golf Club.
The one-day tournament benefits local nonprofits working to meet local needs with an emphasis on assisting those with developmental disabilities.
Four-player cost is $340, individual player cost is $90.
Cost includes lunch, beverage, golf balls and a mulligan.
For information, call (540) 588-5180.
Fall Swing Charity tournament is Oct. 4
HARDY - Bethlehem United Methodist Church (UMC) in Moneta is hosting and staging the Fall Swing Charity golf tournament Monday, Oct. 4 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit charities in Franklin and Bedford counties, including Lake Christian Ministries, SML Good Neighbors, Henry Fork Service Center, Bethlehem UMC Preschool, Hope to Walk, Stepping Stone Mission, Habitat for Humanity/Franklin County and Food For Kids-Weekend Pack A Sack.
Cost is $70 and includes green fees, carts, prizes, range balls and buffet lunch.
Each golfer has a “hole-in-one” opportunity to win $10,000 cash and other prizes.
Individuals who are not golfers can support the tournament by sponsoring a hole or holes.
Minimum hole sponsorships start at $100 and other levels are $250, $500, $750, $1,000 or more.
On-site registration begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.
For registration and additional sponsorship information, call Bethlehem United Methodist Church, (540) 297-7957 or visit bethlehemunitedmethodist.org.
A rain date has not been set at this time.
Corron Classic is set for Oct. 15
FLOYD - The Corron Classic Panther Open golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at Great Oaks Golf and Country Club.
The tournament, named in honor of long-time Ferrum golf coach Ray Corron, who died Oct. 18, 2018, is a fundraiser for the Panther Club and benefits all of Ferrum’s sports programs.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Reservations are required and registration as soon as possible is encouraged.
The winning team receives a cash prize of $400.
Players can enter as a team or as an individual who will be assigned to a team.
Cost includes greens fees, golf cart, meal, two drink tickets and a tee gift.
Hole sponsorships are available.
Interested individuals and businesses/companies are asked to contact Ferrum’s Department of Athletics regarding sponsorship.
Prizes will be awarded immediately following the tournament.
All participants receive a complimentary gift.
In addition, there will be special contests such as Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.
There will be no playoffs. Ties are broken by a draw of the scorecards.
Mulligans are available for purchase for $20 a foursome - there is a limit of one per player.
A mulligan can be used on any stroke except a tee shots on par 3 holes.
It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum College Athletics.
To inquire about payment, call Gail Holley in the athletic departmnent, (540) 365-4493.
Cornhole tournament benefits wrestling program
SONTAG - Franklin County Wrestling I.E.E. Booster Club is sponsoring and staging a fundraiser cornhole tournament, Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.