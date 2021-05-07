SMART Modifieds headline FCS card

Minter transitioned to the Modifieds after competing in the Late Model Stock Car series. In 1993, he won races and was voted SMART Modified Tour Rookie of the Year.

Two years later, on Oct. 30, 1995, Minter lost his life while competing in a race at Caraway (N.C.) Speedway.

“Kenny meant a lot to me as a young man growing up at Franklin County Speedway,” Austin said. “He was the kind of guy who went out of his way to be nice to me, the promoter’s (Donald “Whitey Taylor) son. I’ll never forget him for it.

“This is a special opportunity to honor one of the greats of not only Franklin County Speedway, but the original SMART Modified Tour as well.”

FCS did not appear on the tour’s original schedule, but the race was later added to the slate.

“Franklin County Speedway is a perfect track for the Modifieds,” SMART Modified Tour Director Chris Williams said in a prepared statement. “Being able to add a race there was important to us after we weren’t able to have them on our original schedule.

“I grew up going to races (at FCS) and I’m looking forward to bringing the SMART Tour back there.”