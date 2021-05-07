SMART Modifieds headline FCS card

CALLAWAY – The SMART Modified Tour returns to a track that promotes the slogan, “Modifieds were made for Franklin County Speedway” Saturday.
The first green flag falls at 5:30 p.m.
The Modifieds are a huge part of the history of FCS. Saturday’s race is the second this season for the SMART Modified Tour, which is in the midst of a resurgence as a series.
Last year, the Bowman-Gray (N.C.) Stadium Modifieds made multiple appearances at the 3/8-mile bullring because the famous Winston-Salem track canceled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is Modified country up here,” FCS promoter Langley Austin said in a prepared statement. “There are many fans in our immediate area who don’t attend races unless we’re running Modifieds.
“We’re glad to be able to give them the show they’re looking for and with what the SMART Tour has morphed into. It’s a series that every track wants to get to its venue.
“(The) series is what the southern Modified contingent has always needed and it’s only going to get better for here,” Austin said.
The SMART Modified Tour race is a 110-lap event and is a tribute to the late Kenny Minter, one of FCS’s top drivers of the 1980s and 1990s.
Minter transitioned to the Modifieds after competing in the Late Model Stock Car series. In 1993, he won races and was voted SMART Modified Tour Rookie of the Year.
Two years later, on Oct. 30, 1995, Minter lost his life while competing in a race at Caraway (N.C.) Speedway.
“Kenny meant a lot to me as a young man growing up at Franklin County Speedway,” Austin said. “He was the kind of guy who went out of his way to be nice to me, the promoter’s (Donald “Whitey Taylor) son. I’ll never forget him for it.
“This is a special opportunity to honor one of the greats of not only Franklin County Speedway, but the original SMART Modified Tour as well.”
FCS did not appear on the tour’s original schedule, but the race was later added to the slate.
“Franklin County Speedway is a perfect track for the Modifieds,” SMART Modified Tour Director Chris Williams said in a prepared statement. “Being able to add a race there was important to us after we weren’t able to have them on our original schedule.
“I grew up going to races (at FCS) and I’m looking forward to bringing the SMART Tour back there.”
Minter was a businessman in Martinsville, and his brother, Donnie, achieved notoriety in local and area racing as an engine builder.
Saturday’s race is the tour’s fourth of the season, its first event since an April 3 visit to South Boston Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece held off rivals Chuck Hossfield and Burt Myers for the win.
Dennis Holdren of Roanoke, a former Late Model Stock campaigner at FCS, and Jason Myers rounded out the top five.
Zach Brewer, Jimmy Wallace, J.R. Bertuccio, James Civali and John Smith completed the top 10.
Civali is a past SMART Modified Tour winner at FCS.
NASCAR Hall of Famer and former Cup and Xfinity series champion Bobby Labonte came in 17th in a 23-car field after being involved in an on-track mishap.
Labonte is expected to compete at FCS Saturday as is Preece, who drives ior a team owned by former NBA and University of North Carolina basketball star Brad Daugherty.
The Cup Series competes in Darlington, S.C. Sunday.
Burt Myers ranks first in series points, followed by Jason Myers, John Smith, Labonte and Holdren. Twenty-one points separate first from fifth.