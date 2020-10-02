Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic is set

MONETA — SML Sandlot 10U is hosting the Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic baseball tournament Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10.

The two-day, four-team round-robin event is being staged at the Westlake Baptist Church field.

One game is set for Friday, Oct. 9 and five games are slated for Saturday, Oct. 10.

All games are six innings or 1 hour, 45 minutes with no new inning to be played after the time limit.

Concessions are available at the field for purchase, and restrooms are located inside the lower level of the church.

Tournament officials ask that patrons parking in the lower gravel lot at the church if possible.

There is no gate fee.

SML Sandlot faces SML Anglers in the tournament’s first game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

The scheduled match-ups for Saturday, Oct. 10 are 5 Star Rays-Blue Ridge versus SML Anglers at 10 a.m.; SML Anglers versus Carolina Curve at noon; SML Sandlot versus 5 Star Rays Blue Ridge at 2 p.m.; 5 Star Rays-Blue Ridge versus Carolina Curve at 4 p.m.; and SML Sandlot versus Carolina Curve at 6 p.m.