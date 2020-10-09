Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic starts today

The race was sponsored and staged by Miles in Martinsville.

Tysen Gotschi (17:45.47) of Leesburg and Domonique Veney (18:04.65) of Kilmarnock, both of whom are returning sophomores for the Panthers’ men’s team finished third and fourth in a field of 104 runners.

Kevin Tate (18:39.34), a sophomore from Bluefield, W.Va. placed sixth and Clay Smith (21:00.64), a sophomore from Leesburg, came in 14th.

Also, father and son Todd King (22:16.81) and Lucas King (22:19.15) of Franklin County were 22nd and 23rd.

Cian Bell won the race in 16:28.81 and Gregg Dean was second in 17:21.97.

Cheerleading tryouts are set for November

Tryouts for Franklin County’s 2020-2021 junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading squads and Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s cheerleading team are scheduled for four days in early November.

Tryouts are slated for 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium with the following schedule in use.

On Nov. 2, and Nov. 9, tryouts for Group A students and all virtual students with last names that begin with A through L will be conducted.