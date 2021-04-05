Smith scores three TDs in Tigers triumph over Panthers

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - Junior running back Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep quarterback, rushed for three touchdowns Friday night to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a 49-21 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football victory over Ferrum College in the league's third-place game at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.

Smith scored consecutive TDs in the first and second quarters on runs of 1, 3 and 20 yards.

The Tigers (4-1, 4-1 ODAC) scored the game's first 35 points.

The Panthers (2-3, 2-3 ODAC) scored their first points at 9:45 of the third period and they found the end zone twice in the final frame at 14:33 and 2:59.

Hampden-Sydney's win is its third in a six-game series and it breaks a three-game losing streak in the set.

The Tigers scored five of their seven TDs via the rush.

Smith, a winner over Ferrum for the first time in three games played, gained 82 yards on 14 carries for a average of 5.9-yards-per-carry. His 20-yard scoring dash with 1:34 left in the second stanza was his best rush of the contest.

Ferrum committed four turnovers: three fumbles and one interception.

The loss ends Cleive Adams' first year as Ferrum's head coach.