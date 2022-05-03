SML Fishing Tournament is this weekend

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - The 53rd annual Smith Mountain Lake Fishing Tournament is set for Friday through Sunday, May 6-8 at Gills Creek Marina.

The Roanoke Optimist Club and the Challenger Little League baseball program of Roanoke are past beneficiaries of the tournament.

This year, the beneficiary is the Smith Mountain Lake Youth Athletics Organization (SMLYA) also known as the Smith Mountain Lake Crusaders.

SMLYA competes in the American Youth Football League, which is new to the area and is neither county nor state funded.

Youth involved in the program are not just athletes, but are involved with the Crusaders during the offseason from December to June.

The Crusaders are involved in community outreach, youth development activities, team building, summer clinics and fundraising events.

SMLYA is based in Franklin County, but one does not have to be a county resident to participate.

On Saturday, the Crusaders are hosting a Youth Fishing Tournament from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration fee is $25.

Weigh-ins are set for 5 p.m. at Gills Creek Marina.

For information on the main tournament, visit gillscreekmarina.com/smlfishingtournament.