SML Invitational winners are cited

The tournament was sold out weeks before the event on April 24. Seventy-eight players were on hand to participate.

The winning foursome of David Wilson, Seth Wilson, Chris Clark and Mike Lemont carded a 57.

The team of Todd Hammock, Rob Shorter, Jeremiah Mistele and Mike Greathouse and the tandem of Johnny McCall, Bradley McCall, Doug Spencer and Brandon Flora tied with 58s.

A match of scorecards broke the deadlock.

Individual awards were presented to Brandon Flora (men’s longest drive on No. 5), Cheryl Woodie (women’s longest drive on No. 3), Tom Ulbrich (closest to the pin on No. 16) and Liz Mason (closest to the pin on No. 2).

More than $20,000 was raised by the tournament to support local charities. Due to COVID-19, the club has been unable to hold other annual events such as “Nite at the Races,” a video horse race event that’s featured in October.

The tournament will allow the SML Rotary Foundation to continue providing support to the charities.