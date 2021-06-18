SML Invitational winners are cited

HARDY—The American National Bank quartet of Tood Hammock, David Mankin, Scott Simmons and Isaac Simmons captured top team honors in Friday’s 25th annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament at Copper Cove Golf Club.
The foursome carded a 20-under-par 52 to defeat 23 other team’s in the one-day, 18-hole, Captain’s Choice tournament.
The McCall Insurance Agency team of Bradley McCall, Johnny McCall, Chas Mitchell and Ronnie Mitchell finished second.
“The fact that this tournament has been played for 25 years is a testament to the importance players, sponsors and volunteers place on supporting the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and its mission to promote business and tourism in the region,’’ said Cheryl Ward, interim executive director.
“We are extremely grateful to everyone who participated and made the event such as success.’’
Winning individual competitions were Tom Fitzmaurice (longest drive, men), Andie Gibson (longest drive, women), Hancock (closest to the pin, No. 16) and Bob Winters (closest to the pin, No. 4).
Tournament proceeds
go to local nonprofitsThe Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake’s first golf tournament was held earlier this year with support from sponsors and players.
The tournament was sold out weeks before the event on April 24. Seventy-eight players were on hand to participate.
The winning foursome of David Wilson, Seth Wilson, Chris Clark and Mike Lemont carded a 57.
The team of Todd Hammock, Rob Shorter, Jeremiah Mistele and Mike Greathouse and the tandem of Johnny McCall, Bradley McCall, Doug Spencer and Brandon Flora tied with 58s.
A match of scorecards broke the deadlock.
Individual awards were presented to Brandon Flora (men’s longest drive on No. 5), Cheryl Woodie (women’s longest drive on No. 3), Tom Ulbrich (closest to the pin on No. 16) and Liz Mason (closest to the pin on No. 2).
More than $20,000 was raised by the tournament to support local charities. Due to COVID-19, the club has been unable to hold other annual events such as “Nite at the Races,” a video horse race event that’s featured in October.
The tournament will allow the SML Rotary Foundation to continue providing support to the charities.
Funds were to Hunger Project/Lynchburg, Moneta Library Book, Healing Waters, Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Franklin County Resource Center, Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue, 4-H Center, STEP, Agape and the refurbishing the Moneta Park Disc Golf Course in 2019-2020.