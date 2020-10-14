SML Lions decide to discontinue its sponsorship of Junior Open

In all likelihood, the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club Junior Open golf tournament will not reach its 30th birthday.

The Franklin News-Post has learned that the Lions Club has opted not to continue sponsoring the event, which began in 1991.

Reasons for the club’s decision to discontinue the tournament have not been made public; however, tournament official Jody Brown, a member of the Lions Club said in an email that “having to cancel (the tournament) last summer didn’t help.

“I don’t have any reliable information about whether some other organization (will take over the tournament) nor do I have any reliable information about why the SML Lions Club dropped the tournament,’’ Brown said.

Last summer’s event would have been the 30th, but it was canceled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last year that the two-day, 36-hole stroke-play event was contested was 2019. That year, The Water’s Edge Country Club in Penhook hosted a round of tournament for the first time.

From 1991 to 2006, both rounds were staged at The Waterfront Country Club. From 2007-2019, the tournament was known as the Andrew Haley Memorial-Smith Mountain Lake Junior Open golf tournament.